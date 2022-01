Solana (SOL) price may fall to $70 per token in the coming weeks as a head and shoulders setup emerged on the daily timeframe and possibly points toward a 45%+ decline. The chart below shows that SOL price rallied to nearly $217 in September 2021, dropped to a support level near $134 and then moved to establish a new record high of $260 in November 2021. Earlier this week, the price fell back to test the same $134-support level before breaking to a 2022 low at $87.73.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO