Legendary musician Tina Turner has lived in Europe for over twenty years with her German-born husband Erwin Bach—a decision she’s happily committed to, seemingly, since she and Bach gave up US citizenship nearly 10 years ago. The pair has rented property in Switzerland for decades, but as law limits non-citizens buying property in the country, they hadn’t been able to buy a home. Since they obtained citizenship in 2013, they’ve been able to fully exercise their right to buy whatever they please. The New York Post reports that the most recent addition to their portfolio is a $76 million estate near Lake Zürich.

