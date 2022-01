CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson Football announced this evening that Clemson has signed transfer quarterback Hunter Johnson. Johnson returns to Clemson, the institution with which he originally signed as a five-star recruit in the Class of 2017. After appearing in seven games for the Tigers as a true freshman in 2017, he transferred to Northwestern, sitting out the 2018 before playing in 12 games for the Wildcats across the 2019-21 seasons.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO