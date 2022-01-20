ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

A Message from Dr. Goodnight (January Health Connection Newsletter)

Resilience is the word that defines the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District in 2021 because it implies hope, faith and possibilities. While dealing with the sudden relocation of staff and services due to flood damage from burst pipes caused by the February 2021 freeze, the ATCPHD continued to respond to our community’s wellbeing and health. The Director, Annette Lerma, along with the Health Department's Division Heads and staff demonstrated innovation, professionalism and character in dealing with this crisis of nature.

2021 showed how the ATCPHD collaborated with our community to provide education and multiple Covid vaccination clinics. These programs are ongoing and have expanded from adults to include children. All this reactionary effort to the Covid-19 public heath threat was coordinated while the Health District’s programs: Women, Infants and Children (WIC), Epidemiology, Mercy Clinic, COACH Clinic, Texas Physical Activity and Nutrition Program, plus many others continued their operational service to our community.

Having been involved with the ATCPHD for the past two months, I am impressed with the dedicated staff and leaders. The community members of the Health Advisory Board demonstrate how important collaboration is to the Heath Department. Their questions, concerns and input are invaluable to our community health goals.

I look forward to seeing what the ATCPHD will accomplish in 2022.

Dr. Gary Goodnight Health Authority for the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District

