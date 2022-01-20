ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

WATCH: 3-year-old skier goes into rescue mode for dropped bag

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile riding a ski lift with his 3-year-old daughter, Adia, dad Eric...

8-year-old boy helps to rescue man buried in snow

OTTAWA, Canada — Paramedics in Ottawa publicly thanked an 8-year-old boy for helping to save an elderly man in the snow. The Ottawa Paramedic Service tweeted, “Many thanks to 8 y/o Clayton who located a man who had fallen in deep snow near his house earlier today. The gentleman was almost all covered due to the huge snowfall when Clayton spotted him & notified his parents who activated 9-1-1.”
12 Year Old Goes On Joyride

Wednesday night a 12 year old girl ran out of road after leading Orange Police on a chase. On January 12 OPD attempted to stop a white car in the 2100 block of Park. The vehicle did not have any taillights illuminated. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop...
Young mum suffers a heart attack and DIES after eating a dessert - leaving her three children orphaned - and her heartbroken family searching for answers

A single mother has died after suffering a catastrophic anaphylactic attack from peanuts, leaving her three children orphaned. Hanna Scigala, 31, was at her Newcastle home with her sons, aged 12 and nine, and daughter, three, on January 4 when her peanut allergy was unexpectedly triggered around 9.30pm by a post-dinner treat.
Newborn boy found abandoned in box with note saying: ‘My mom is so sad to do this’

A newborn baby has been found abandoned in a cardboard box in Fairbanks, Alaska along with a note saying “my mom is so sad to do this”. The baby was found at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve, according to Alaska State Troopers. A woman found the box with the child bundled in blankets. The baby was taken to hospital and “was found to be in good health”, police said. The note found alongside the child said “Please help me!!!”, and added that the child was born 12 weeks premature. “My parents and grandparents don’t have food...
Heartbreaking video shows peacock refusing to leave its ‘long-time partner’ even after its death

A heart breaking video of a peacock following two men who are carrying the dead body of his “long-time partner” on a piece of cloth has left Indian social media users tearful.The 19-second clip was tweeted by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer on Wednesday after which it collected more than 200,000 views.The incident took place in the Thala Dhani area in the Nagaur district of India’s northwestern Rajasthan state.The eight-year-old peacock had died due to poor eyesight and old age, according to a report on Sunday in the vernacular newspaper Dainik Bhaskar newspaper.The dead peacock’s companion...
