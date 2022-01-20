ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Dream Began Here: Sunday, Feb. 20, 1:30 PM

localdvm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy winner. From the first African Americans to pioneer the Civil Rights Movement, to our first African American President, The Dream Began Here explores the evolving...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
localdvm.com

Hattie’s Lost Legacy

This local special traces the career of the first African American Oscar-winner Hattie McDaniel (best-supporting actress, 1939, “Gone with the Wind”). Upon her death in 1952, she left her historic Oscar to Howard University as a “beacon of hope and inspiration” to Howard University in Washington, DC. In the late 1960s, amongst political upheaval in the nation’s capital, the Oscar was lost, misplaced, stolen, or possibly thrown in the Potomac River. What happened to it?
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Master’ Review: Regina Hall Stands Atop a Towering and Inventive Shot in the Arm for Black Horror

Mariama Diallo’s “Master” isn’t the kind of traumatic horror film that interrogates racism solely as a fright in itself. Diallo is too smart for that. This mesmerizing freak out, a psychologically brutal witch and ghost story, pulls in viewers with smart writing, and even more brilliant performances. It explicates colorism, racial passing, micro-aggressions, and the crushing pressures of Black Excellence not as history-teaching, example-making cudgels, but as illnesses that live and breathe beneath and above the surface of America. Set in the imposing halls of Ancaster College, a prestigious northeastern institution so exclusive it counts itself above Harvard (even FDR...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Monica Wears Nothing But a Towel To Celebrate Turning 42 In Mirror Selfie: Photo

Happy Birthday, Mo! The singer strips down both physically and emotionally to celebrate her 42nd birthday as she wears nothing but a white towel around her body. Monica is coming entering age 42 with confidence. The singer celebrated her 42nd birthday by showing off a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but a white towel loosely tied around her body. She showed off her tats and red nails as she shared a birthday message to her fans. “This year I will be 42… I am a Mother, Daughter, Sister & Friend ! What you see is what you get!! FTR!! MO,” she declared.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Popculture

Kanye West and Julia Fox Pack on the PDA in New Intimate Photo

Julia Fox has not been shy about sharing intimate PDA photos with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems star shared another one on her Instagram Story Wednesday. West, 44, and Fox, 31, confirmed their relationship earlier this month when Fox wrote an article for Interview Magazine. The latest photo, shared by...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ian Alexander Jr. Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Lost Legacy#North Star#The Civil Rights Movement
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
CELEBRITIES
97.1 FM Talk

Rocker Meat Loaf dead at 74

Rocker Meat Loaf dead at 74- The Marc Cox Show mourns the passing of Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf, on Thursday. Meat Loaf is well-known for his album Bat Out of Hell.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
White House
CBS Tampa

Actor, Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68

LAS VEGAS (AP/WCCO) — Louie Anderson, a Minnesota-born actor and comedian, has died at age 68, according to the Associated Press. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He won a 2016 Emmy for best-supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy “Baskets” as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance. He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances. Anderson recently appeared in the comedy film “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the Eddie Murphy 1980s smash film “Coming To America,” which was filmed in metro Atlanta. Click here for more info from CBS News.
CELEBRITIES
DFW Community News

Art & The Power of Colorful Dreams – virtual artist talk Feb. 9

We are excited to have our Virtual Meet and Greet with artist Pooja Taneja from Blue Dragon Fine Art Gallery. For her, art revolves around love, dreams, beauty, and power. We will learn how these aspects have influenced her journey of becoming a fine artist, the development of her art, and what she is currently creating. We will conclude with questions from the audience. We invite you to join us for an evening of discovery and conversation as we get to know this great artist.
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

Green New Deal Doc ‘To the End’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Rachel Lears’ breakout Netflix documentary feature Knock Down the House, which premiered at Sundance in 2019, followed four aspiring progressive U.S. politicians, all women, who had just been running for office in the 2018 election cycle. Thanks to either sheer luck or very canny documentary casting on Lears’ part, one of the four was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the only one to win her race, a blissful moment Lear caught on camera that soon went viral. From there, AOC went from being an activist/part-time bartender to arguably the most recognizable first-term congresswoman in the country. Chock full of intimate, compelling moments of...
MOVIES
Vibe

Tina Knowles-Lawson Debunks Stereotypes In America In Docuseries ‘Profiled: The Black Man’

Tina Knowles-Lawson is set to executive produce a new docuseries called Profiled: The Black Man. Presented by discovery+ and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, the four-part series examines “the origins of the widespread stereotypes that have permeated society and impacted the lives of Black men in America for centuries.” “The depictions we constantly see of Black men frequently minimizes the depth of who they are. Society has characterized Black men by stories told through biased and racially tinted lenses,” said Knowles-Lawson in a press release. “Profiled: The Black Men is a love letter to Black men telling them we see them and that they...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy