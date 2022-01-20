The Dream Began Here: Sunday, Feb. 20, 1:30 PM

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO