The 'PORTL M' holographic communication device is a futuristic solution for staying in touch with friends and family alike that will help to make the distance seem less daunting. The unit is equipped with an artificial intelligence (AI) smart camera along with 1TB of storage space and 16GB of RAM that will support content streaming from a mobile device or the cloud. The unit is great for communication, but would also work effectively in retail scenarios to provide shoppers with additional information on products or even allow them to take a closer look at things like fashion.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO