ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rays’ Tampa-Montreal split season plan officially axed

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Two and a half years ago, the Tampa Bay Rays devised one of the most innovative, controversial, and frankly, laughable proposals in recent sports history.

During the 2019 season, the Rays came to Major League Baseball with an idea to one day split their home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal, with intentions of building open-air stadiums in both cities.

That idea was officially killed this week. Commissioner Rob Manfred informed the Rays on Tuesday that the league’s executive council put the kibosh on their idea.

“We put everything we had into this effort because we truly believed in it,” team president Rob Auld told the Tampa Bay Times . “We thought it was great for the Rays, for our players, for Major League Baseball, for Montreal and Tampa Bay. To have the rug pulled out from under us like this is extraordinarily disappointing.”

With their visions of multi-country residence (which likely would have created major headaches in the payroll and tax departments) officially dead in the water, the Rays are now expected to look for a new stadium in the Tampa Bay area. Their lease at Tropicana Park — perhaps the most widely mocked venue in the four major American sports — runs out after the 2027 season.

Stuart Sternberg, the principal shareholder in the Rays’ ownership group, addressed the media on Thursday after learning of the plan’s demise. He said he has no plans to sell the team or explore other relocation options, rather stating that they never thought Tampa Bay wouldn’t work, they just preferred the two-location thing. When it comes to finding a new plot of land in the Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg area to build a new stadium, Sternberg said “we’re going to be very, very open minded.”

Still, the root of this problem is not going anywhere. The Rays wound up in this position because, despite a prolonged track record of winning over the last ten years, their attendance has been abysmal. Part of that obviously comes from playing in a concrete eyesore away from the largest portion of Tampa Bay’s population. Tropicana Field is also the only non-retractable dome in the league, and when tarps cover the top levels of seating as they often do, the Trop has the smallest seating capacity of the 30 MLB stadiums.

Sternberg took a shot at the fanbase on Thursday by saying that he doesn’t think the region can “handle 81 games of baseball… that just hasn’t happened to this point.” He refused to admit defeat about the Montreal scheme, theorizing that “partial seasons are going to be the wave of the future in professional sports” and emphasizing his belief that Montreal has “earned the right to have baseball back.”

As for the immediate future, Sternberg offered another pot shot at Rays fans.

“We’ll see how the stands look,” the owner quipped, saying that the 2022 turnout will determine things moving forward. The Rays have previously tried to garner support for a new stadium twice, one on the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg in 2008 and the latest for a spot in Tampa Bay’s Ybor City neighborhood in 2018. When none of those took off, they looked north of the border .

That plan is officially foiled now, sending Sternberg and his cronies back to the drawing board. But even as the rest of the baseball world mocked it, Sternberg was insistent that the Rays had been “all in on this plan” and had “completely pushed our chips in.”

Whatever the next step is, those chips will have to remain rooted in U.S. soil.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
blackchronicle.com

MLB pulls plug on Rays’ split-city plan between St. Petersburg and Montreal

Major League Baseball’s executive council has pulled the plug on the Tampa Bay Rays’ pursuit of a split-city arrangement that would have seen them play half their games in St. Petersburg and the other half in Montreal, the team announced on Thursday. (Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times was the first to report on the matter.)
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Montreal#The Tampa Bay Rays#Major League Baseball#The Tampa Bay Times#American#Obviousl
whopam.com

MLB shoots down proposal for Tampa Bay to split time in Montreal

The Tampa Bay Times reports Major League Baseball has shut down a proposal for the Tampa Bay Rays to split time between Tampa and Montreal. The plan had been more than two and a half years in the making. The question now is will Rays ownership try to get a new stadium in Tampa or sell the team, potentially to an ownership group in Nashville. Other cities reportedly interested are Las Vegas and Montreal-which once had the Expos.
MLB
Daily News

Top prospect Francisco Alvarez gives the Mets hope at the catcher spot

It only takes one hand to count the number of good catchers in Major League Baseball today. J.T. Realmuto has been the aspirational archetype for years, combining savvy defense with polished hitting to become the unquestioned best in the game. Others have made a name for themselves with one skill that outshines the rest but leave much to be desired in other areas. Salvador Perez set the ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rays' plan to play half of home games in Montreal scrapped by MLB

The Tampa Bay Rays' proposal to make Montreal a "sister-city" that would host half of the team's home-game schedule was rejected by MLB, team owner Stuart Sternberg told reporters on Thursday. Sternberg said the Rays will resume efforts to build a new home in the Tampa area, but called the...
MLB
draysbay.com

MLB kills Rays sister city plan with Montreal

The Tampa Bay Rays appeared to be caught off guard this week when MLB’s Executive Council voted to end the team’s pursuit of splitting home games with the city of Montreal. Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg announced the change of approval from MLB in a somber press conference...
MLB
stpetecatalyst.com

Insight, reactions following Rays’ split-season rejection

The Tampa Bay Rays’ pursuit of splitting its seasons in Montreal involved several stakeholders across the bay area; with Thursday’s surprise announcement that Major League Baseball has scrapped the novel approach, where does the region stand?. Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Executive Council was behind the about-face, more than...
MLB
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy