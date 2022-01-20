Rays’ Tampa-Montreal split season plan officially axed

Two and a half years ago, the Tampa Bay Rays devised one of the most innovative, controversial, and frankly, laughable proposals in recent sports history.

During the 2019 season, the Rays came to Major League Baseball with an idea to one day split their home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal, with intentions of building open-air stadiums in both cities.

That idea was officially killed this week. Commissioner Rob Manfred informed the Rays on Tuesday that the league’s executive council put the kibosh on their idea.

“We put everything we had into this effort because we truly believed in it,” team president Rob Auld told the Tampa Bay Times . “We thought it was great for the Rays, for our players, for Major League Baseball, for Montreal and Tampa Bay. To have the rug pulled out from under us like this is extraordinarily disappointing.”

With their visions of multi-country residence (which likely would have created major headaches in the payroll and tax departments) officially dead in the water, the Rays are now expected to look for a new stadium in the Tampa Bay area. Their lease at Tropicana Park — perhaps the most widely mocked venue in the four major American sports — runs out after the 2027 season.

Stuart Sternberg, the principal shareholder in the Rays’ ownership group, addressed the media on Thursday after learning of the plan’s demise. He said he has no plans to sell the team or explore other relocation options, rather stating that they never thought Tampa Bay wouldn’t work, they just preferred the two-location thing. When it comes to finding a new plot of land in the Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg area to build a new stadium, Sternberg said “we’re going to be very, very open minded.”

Still, the root of this problem is not going anywhere. The Rays wound up in this position because, despite a prolonged track record of winning over the last ten years, their attendance has been abysmal. Part of that obviously comes from playing in a concrete eyesore away from the largest portion of Tampa Bay’s population. Tropicana Field is also the only non-retractable dome in the league, and when tarps cover the top levels of seating as they often do, the Trop has the smallest seating capacity of the 30 MLB stadiums.

Sternberg took a shot at the fanbase on Thursday by saying that he doesn’t think the region can “handle 81 games of baseball… that just hasn’t happened to this point.” He refused to admit defeat about the Montreal scheme, theorizing that “partial seasons are going to be the wave of the future in professional sports” and emphasizing his belief that Montreal has “earned the right to have baseball back.”

As for the immediate future, Sternberg offered another pot shot at Rays fans.

“We’ll see how the stands look,” the owner quipped, saying that the 2022 turnout will determine things moving forward. The Rays have previously tried to garner support for a new stadium twice, one on the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg in 2008 and the latest for a spot in Tampa Bay’s Ybor City neighborhood in 2018. When none of those took off, they looked north of the border .

That plan is officially foiled now, sending Sternberg and his cronies back to the drawing board. But even as the rest of the baseball world mocked it, Sternberg was insistent that the Rays had been “all in on this plan” and had “completely pushed our chips in.”

Whatever the next step is, those chips will have to remain rooted in U.S. soil.