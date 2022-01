The entrepreneurial community on the First Coast is home to a number of intriguing startups, with 2021 seeing an expansion of their ranks. ¶ Whether the companies were founded by seasoned veterans collecting money from venture capitalists or teenagers looking to grow a new social media platform, several startups are a must-watch for 2022. As First Coast Inno expands its coverage of the area’s innovation economy, here’s some of the companies we’re keeping an eye on.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO