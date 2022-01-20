ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BT customers face 9% price hike as cost-of-living squeeze continues

By Nina Lloyd
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ipkg_0drCmdTe00

BT has announced a price hike of more than 9% from the end of March for most customers, as the cost-of-living squeeze continues to be felt.

The telecoms giant said those affected will end up paying an extra £3.50 a month – or £42 annually – on average for phone and broadband bills.

However, financially vulnerable households and those on certain packages, including BT Home Essentials and BT Basic, will be exempt.

The move follows a dramatic increase in data usage over the past few years, the company said in a statement.

Price rises are never popular, but are sometimes a necessary part of business, if we're to keep up with the rising costs we face

Nick Lane, BT

It comes after figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed two thirds of UK adults have seen their cost of living jump over the past month.

Some 66% of people surveyed had been hit by increases including steeper energy bills and rising food prices, according to the ONS.

Nick Lane, BT’s managing director for consumer services, said: “Price rises are never popular, but are sometimes a necessary part of business, if we’re to keep up with the rising costs we face.”

Working from home, online education and increased TV streaming have increased demands on the company’s network, with a 90% rise in broadband usage since 2018, and a 79% increase on mobile phones since 2019, he said.

BT changed how it raised bills around two years ago, introducing a system of one increase a year at the end of every March.

The hike this year will be 3.9% plus inflation, as measured by the consumer price index to reflect “rising costs to the business”, according to BT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qr743_0drCmdTe00

Inflation soared to 5.4% last month, its highest rate since March 1992, as households faced surging food prices on top of sky-high energy and fuel bills.

Experts have warned that the cost of living will continue to climb over the next few months as gas and electricity tariffs are expected to rise by around 50% in April.

The Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% last month as it said inflation would hit 6% in the spring – and more increases are expected to rein in rising prices.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Red diesel loss 'could cost businesses millions'

Government plans to restrict the use of red diesel could cost construction businesses in Northern Ireland up to £25m per year, it has been claimed. Westminster put forward the proposal in 2020 and it will come into effect later this year. From April, red diesel will only be allowed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Majority of over-65s are worried about paying heating bills, charity says

Almost two thirds of those aged over 65 are worried about the cost of heating their homes during the colder months, according to a charity.Next month, energy sector regulator Ofgem will reveal how much households’ gas and electricity bills are expected to increase from April.Predictions from the energy sector suggest that bills could go up by as much as 50 per cent to £2,000 a year, and increase again in October 2022 to up to £2,400.Age UK, which commissioned surveys of thousands of people, is calling for the 5 per cent VAT rate on energy bills to be scrapped in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Consumer Price Index#Cost Of Living#Bt Home Essentials#Ons
The Independent

Squeezed households ‘could save by haggling on broadband, TV and mobile deals’

Squeezed households could make significant savings if they “make a nuisance of themselves” by haggling with their broadband provider, according to Whic ?As the cost of living soars, new Which? research indicates that people could potentially make annual savings of nearly £130 by haggling – and in some cases the amounts saved for those willing to switch could top £200.The consumer group asked more than 5,000 customers whose contracts had ended on either their mobile, their broadband or their broadband and TV package whether they had haggled or switched.Nearly half (46%) had haggled with their existing provider when their contract...
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Hopes shattered as banks fail to pass on interest rate rise

The recent unexpected rise in interest rates could have been the good news that savers had waited so long for. But more than five weeks after the Bank of England increased rates, only four financial firms have passed on the full rise to all, or nearly all, of their variable-rate savings account customers.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Why are energy prices rising in the UK?

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, is due for its next review on 7 February and experts are warning that a steep rise in household bills will be the likely outcome.The most recent cap was set at £1,277 on 6 August 2021, a rise of 12 per cent or £139 from the previous review, but industry analysts fear the coming reassessment could see an increase of as much as 51 per cent brought in, applicable from 1 April.That would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Consumer confidence falls amid inflation, fuel bills and interest rate rise fear

Consumer confidence fell significantly in January as Britons braced themselves for surging inflation, rising fuel bills and the prospect of interest rate rises.GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index dropped four points to minus 19 as shoppers indicated they are preparing to tighten their belts in the face of a cost of living crisis.Confidence in the general economic situation took the deepest plunge of eight points, both in terms of the last 12 months and expectations for the coming year, to minus 47 and minus 32 respectively.Confidence in consumers’ personal financial situation for the coming year fell three points to minus two,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

House sales down by a fifth in December compared with a year earlier

The number of house sales in December last year was down by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but bounced upwards from the previous month.An estimated 100,110 transactions took place across the UK in December 2021, marking a 20.0% decrease compared with 125,190 house sales in the same month in 2020.The December 2021 total was however 7.6% higher than in November 2021, according to the figures released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended from October 2021.The fact that transactions were up on November is a better reflection of where the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Energy price cap set to almost double to £2,400 this year, industry leader warns

Energy bills could almost double by October if the price cap rises sharply for a second time, adding to a 50 per cent jump in April, an industry leader has warned.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of trade body Energy UK, said the price cap could rise to £2,400 in October following an increase to "around £2,000" in April, as suppliers pass on the costs of soaring wholesale gas prices.Ofgem’s price cap is currently £1,277 for an average household but is almost certain to rocket this year. A little over three months ago it stood at £1,138.Addressing a media webinar on the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Viral Twitter thread says inflation figures ‘ignore the reality’ of cost of living crisis

Food writer and anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe has highlighted the stark reality of the cost of living crisis in a now-viral Twitter thread, after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation rose to 5.4 per cent in December 2021.The latest figures from the ONS showed the consumer price index measure for inflation increased from 5.1 per cent in November, to the highest level in nearly 30 years.The current figure is the highest rate since March 1992, when inflation reached 7.1 per cent.This means that prices of everyday items such as groceries have seen a steep increase, as highlighted...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank should ‘lean against’ longer-term inflation, MPC member says

A member of the Bank of England group that sets interest rates has warned that inflation is seeping through to parts of the economy that are normally more stable as she said the Bank should “lean against” long-term inflation.Catherine Mann said that as the UK goes into 2022, expectations of increases in prices and wages will likely keep inflation strong for longer.This in turn could reinforce raising prices and wages, she said.“In my view, the objective for monetary policy now should be to lean against this “strong-for-longer” scenario,” she saidIt is the first speech that Ms Mann has given since...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Cost of Living Rising in The U.S.

Cost of living in the U.S. is getting higher and higher, as inflation pushes up the prices of everything from food to gas. According to a recent Ipsos poll, more than two thirds of people around the world are feeling the squeeze, and low income households are feeling it the most. Garrett Boorojian, Managing Partner at WaveCapital Partners, breaks down some of the factors driving cost of living and how to adjust your budget accordingly.
BUSINESS
Axios

The high cost of bringing down inflation

Suppose the Federal Reserve had perfect foresight last year, and set out to keep inflation at its 2% target anyway — despite supply disruptions and labor shortages. What would that have looked like?. The answer: A catastrophe for growth, according to new research from the BlackRock Investment Institute. The...
BUSINESS
BBC

BT to introduce inflation-busting price rises

BT has said most customers will see bills rise by more than 9% from the end of March as households are squeezed by cost of living pressures. The telecoms giant said broadband and phone bills will jump by 9.3% following a "dramatic increase" in data usage over the last few years.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

If the Fed wanted to stop inflation, it would need to hike rates to nearly 6%: Expert

Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy says he is worried about the higher interest rates coming soon from a Federal Reserve behind the curve on inflation. "I am worried about high interest rates because the Fed is talking about raising rates to 1% or even 2%. Inflation is 7% — 1% or 2% doesn't mean anything. If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%," Peterffy said on Yahoo Finance Live.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

What is behind the cost-of-living squeeze and where will inflation go from here?

Households have been warned the significant increase in the cost of living is likely to get much worse. The cost of living in the UK is already rising at its fastest pace for almost 30 years but the worst is yet to come with even steeper energy price hikes and the National Insurance increase on the horizon.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

449K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy