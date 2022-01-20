Windjammers 2 - Animated Launch Trailer

Dragonbone Vale, the latest module for the free-to-play Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG, Neverwinter, is available now on PC, and arrives on PlayStation and Xbox consoles on February 8, 2022. In Dragonbone Vale, explore a new adventure zone that brings brand-new grappling hook traversal mechanics. Also included in this module is a new faction reputation system to earn rewards, a new 10-player trial featuring Valindra, new heroic encounters, and more. In Dragonborn Vale, the game's main antagonist, Valindra Shadowmantle, returns and she's joined forces with the Cult of the Dragon in the Sword Mountains to bring undeath to dragons across Faerûn.
