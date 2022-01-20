ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Windjammers 2 - Animated Launch Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the animated launch trailer for Windjammers 2, which showcases the action sports game's 10...

za.ign.com

The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus New Trailer Launched

A new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Legends Arceus game on the Nintendo Switch has been released, showing some quite interesting stuff, new Pokemon, and some more details about the game. Well, to be honest, the new trailer for the Pokemon Legends Arceus it’s that big of a deal, but...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Windjammers 2#Sports Game#Xbox One#Xbox Game Pass
Gamespot

PUBG Free To Play Launch Trailer

The Player Unknown Battlegrounds are open for everyone, do you have what it takes to become a survivor? Play PUBG for free starting today!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale - Official Launch Trailer

Dragonbone Vale, the latest module for the free-to-play Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG, Neverwinter, is available now on PC, and arrives on PlayStation and Xbox consoles on February 8, 2022. In Dragonbone Vale, explore a new adventure zone that brings brand-new grappling hook traversal mechanics. Also included in this module is a new faction reputation system to earn rewards, a new 10-player trial featuring Valindra, new heroic encounters, and more. In Dragonborn Vale, the game's main antagonist, Valindra Shadowmantle, returns and she's joined forces with the Cult of the Dragon in the Sword Mountains to bring undeath to dragons across Faerûn.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Infernax launches in February, new trailer

Infernax, a demon-slaying action adventure title from publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Berzerk Studio – the team behind Just Shapes & Beats – now has a release date. The two sides confirmed today that it will be available on February 14. More information about Infernax can be...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Clash of Beasts - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for Clash of Beasts, a new free-to-play game set in a fantasy world with mythical creatures, and featuring a blend of base-building and PVP raid action with monster collecting. The tactics tower defense PvP game, Clash of Beasts, is available now on Google Play and the App Store.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Tales of Luminaria Anime Gets First 10 Minutes in English; Tales of Arise Anime Trailer Gets New Screenshots

Today Bandai Namco Entertainment had a couple of treats to share with fans of Tales of Arise and Tales of Luminaria, especially those who happen to like anime. First of all, we get to see the first 10 minutes of the Tales of Liminaria Anime titled The Fateful Crossrowad animated by Kamikaze Douga. Unlike the previous video, this one is entirely dubbed in English.
COMICS
Gamespot

Shadowman Remastered Launch Trailer

What do you get when you combine Voodoo mythology, an interdimensional war for the souls of humanity, and Jack the Ripper? SHADOW MAN: REMASTERED takes the cult classic and brings it to modern gaming platforms with modern trappings like 4K widescreen support, anti-aliasing, and a host of other stunning improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Bullets Fly in Blazing Technicolor in Shinorubi Launch Trailer

Extremely colorful bullet-hell shooter Shinorubi got a new trailer today in anticipation of its January 20 arrival on Steam Early Access. Last Boss 88 has already put out a handful videos explaining different aspects of their game, but this one brings it all together in a way that will likely help any viewer get up to speed on everything the game is bringing to the table.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Anacrusis - Early Access Launch Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Anacrusis, the sci-fi, four-player, cooperative first-person shooter that is available now on PC (Steam Early Access, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store), as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in Game Preview, and is available with full crossplay between platforms. The Early Access and Game Preview launch serves as Season Zero for The Anacrusis, introducing players to the first four survivors of the alien attack across the first three episodes of the game's story. In this first act, teams of four players explore The Isolode, a massive luxury starship stranded at the edge of explored space and infested with aliens.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rescue Party: Live! - Launch Trailer

Take another look at Rescue Party: Live! in this launch trailer which showcases various environments, levels, and more that you can expect in this cooperative adventure game, available now on PC. In Rescue Party: Live!, the cooperative adventure for 1 to 4 players, make the right moves, coordinate with your team to rescue people in danger, and save as many lives as possible in a race against time.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

New Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Trailer Launches

Destiny 2 developers Bungie released a new trailer for the game’s upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen. The new video gives a further glimpse into just how menacing Savathûn’s Throne World will be. Check out the new trailer below. Bungie announced in 2020 that The Witch Queen would...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Nova-111 Switch launch trailer

No Gravity Games brought Nova-111 to Switch this week, and the company is celebrating with a new trailer. This follows a previous Wii U release in 2015. You can learn about what Nova-111 has to offer with the following overview:. Pilot your trusty vessel through mysterious and foreign planets in...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Windjammers 2 is Out Now, Animated Launch Trailer Released

Dotemu’s long-awaited arcade sports sequel Windjammers 2 is now available for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Google Stadia. It’s also playable on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Check out the launch trailer below which features some snazzy animation with all of the characters. As...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Tales of Arise Teases Upcoming New Promotional Trailer Animated By Ufotable

Bandai Namco has shared images teasing a new upcoming promotional trailer for the already released Tales of Arise. Ufotable will be animating this trailer, and while it is strictly for promotional purposes, it’ll surely be eye candy for fans and non-fans alike. You can view the tweet sharing this...

