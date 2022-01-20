ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

6sense Raises $200 Million Series E Round, Increasing Its Valuation to $5.2 Billion

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevenue growth platform – 6sense, closed $200 million in a Series E funding round. The new funding more than doubles 6sense’s valuation to $5.2 billion, this is just ten months after its $125 million Series D round. This latest funding round is co-led by new investors Blue...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

2022’s First SPAC and Metaverse Investment Opportunities Virtual Investment Conference in Hong Kong

LBS (Leverage Big Strategies) Communications Consulting Limited (“LBS”), a professional strategy-based investor relations consulting firm based the Greater China region with global presence, today successfully organized the first Virtual Investment Conference, “Invest For a Better World With Innovation – from SPAC to the Metaverse” in 2022, along with New Vision Asset Management and Mileage Communications from Singapore and under the support from our media platform partner, Futu and Hong Kong Economic Digest.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Secret Network Announces $400 Million in Ecosystem Funding Alongside Substantial New Investment from Leading Firms

DeFiance Capital, Alameda Research, CoinFund, HashKey Acquire SCRT Positions; Secret Network Reveals $225M Ecosystem Fund and $175M Accelerator Pool. SCRT Labs, the core development team behind Secret Network, revealed $400M in ecosystem funding initiatives as part of Shockwave, a massive growth initiative aimed at establishing Secret Network as a critical pillar and data privacy hub for Web3. Secret Network is the first Layer 1 blockchain with privacy-preserving smart contracts, which launched on mainnet in 2020.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Account Based Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Email Marketing#6sense#Blue Owl#Msd Partners#B Capital Group#Harmony Partners#Insight Partners#Tiger Global#D1 Capital Partners#Sapphire Ventures#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Evp#Canon Solutions America
ZDNet

1Password raises $620 million in latest funding round

Password manager 1Password said it closed its latest funding round on Wednesday, raising $620 million and boosting its valuation to $6.8 billion. The Series C funding round included the participation of ICONIQ Growth, Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Backbone Angels, and Accel, which led the Canadian company's series A and B rounds.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Customer Research Platform Dovetail Valued North of $700 Million Following $63 Million Series A Led by Accel

Dovetail, the leading customer research platform, today announces it has closed $63 million USD in Series A financing led by Accel, with participation from existing investors including Blackbird and Felicis Ventures, at a post-money valuation north of $700 million USD. This brings Dovetail’s total funding to $71 million USD since the company was started in 2017. The new capital will support Dovetail’s continued investment in building the system of record for an organization’s customer knowledge. Dovetail’s 2,600+ customers include many of the world’s most innovative companies including Affirm, Arm, Atlassian, Canva, Deloitte, PwC, Porsche, Shopify, Starbucks, and Workday.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Virtru Closes $60M Growth Financing Round Co-Led by ICONIQ Growth and Foundry Capital, with Participation from Tiger Global and MC2

As the world migrates to a Zero Trust cybersecurity model, investors back Virtru to make Trusted Data Format (TDF) the open standard for sharing and protecting sensitive data. Virtru, a leader in data protection and inventor of the open TDF standard, today announced that it has raised $60 million in growth financing co-led by existing investor ICONIQ Growth and new investor Foundry Capital. Other participants in the round include Tiger Global, MC2, Bessemer Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates. Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and co-founder and executive chairman of MC2, and Jon Ein, CEO of Foundry Capital, will join Virtru’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Infinity Force Raises US $5.5M Seed Investment Led by Animoca Brands

Infinity Force, a management system serving the play-to-earn (P2E) ecosystem, announced its US $5.5 million seed-funding raise led by Animoca Brands. Other participants included JUMP Capital, Sky Vision Capital, OKex Blockdream Ventures, MEXC, GSR, Double Peak Group, Tokenbay, DWeb3, and more. The Infinity Force guild-management system is the first open,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Total Expert Appoints Chad Gaydos as President to Scale Business Operations and Accelerate Growth

Former Talkdesk and SAP senior executive brings extensive cloud, go-to-market, sales, and operations experience. Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced it has hired Chad Gaydos as the company’s president. Gaydos will focus on scaling and enabling business operations, and executing on a plan that supports Total Expert’s impressive growth trajectory.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Opera Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

Opera Limited, a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program (the “Program”), which authorizes the Company’s management to execute the repurchase of up to US$50 million of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares, by March 31, 2024.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

6sense raises $200M to optimize companies’ sales and marketing operations

Ten months after its previous funding round, startup 6Sense Insights Inc. has secured an additional $200 million investment at a $5.2 billion valuation. The startup, which makes software that helps companies improve the effectiveness of their sales and marketing efforts, announced the Series E investment today. Blue Owl and MSD Partners co-led the round. The firms were joined by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, B Capital Group, Franklin Templeton and Harmony Partners, as well as multiple existing investors.
MARKETS
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: 6sense Hits $5.2B Valuation, Greenlabs Nabs $140M, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. San Francisco-based 6sense closed a $200 million Series E co-led by new investors Blue Owl and MSD Partners at a $5.2 billion valuation. The new round more than doubles 6sense’s valuation just 10 months after its $125 million Series D round.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Aleph.im Raises $10M in Strategic Bid to Become Web3’s Decentralized Answer to Amazon Lambda

The updated virtual machine will triple the network’s current node infrastructure and will enable fully decentralized computing and storage solutions. Aleph.im, a cross-blockchain decentralized storage and computing network, today announced the completion of its $10M funding round. The raise was led by Stratos Technologies and is supported by Zeeprime, NOIA Capital, Theia, Bitfwd Capital, Ellipti, Incuba Alpha, RareStone, TRGC, Winkrypto, NZVC, Token Ventures, Seven Capital, Chris McCann, and Owen Simonin, and will propel Aleph.im toward the realization of their ultimate mission to provide fully decentralized computing power and censorship-resistant data storage that eliminates the need for any centralized or controlling entity. January marks the beginning of Aleph.im’s rollout of their first computing resource nodes that will eventually carry the bulk of the decentralized network’s processing power.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

PostcardMania Earnings Reach New Highs, $83.9MM in 2021, Led by New Marketing Automations Up 154%

PostcardMania continues its winning streak following a year of milestones, growing earnings 31% in 2021, from $64.2MM in 2020 to $83.9MM, and adding over 40 new jobs to its roster, bringing its staff count to a new high of 328. The direct-mail-turned-martech firm reached new heights in several areas, but its fastest-growing segment by far was PCM Integrations, a newly launched division focused on direct mail automations — up 154%.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

TerraZero Technologies Inc. Enters Solana Metaverse ‘Portals’ with Record-Setting ‘Vision’ Access Key Card NFT Acquisition

TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, announced a significant six-digit USD investment in Solana-based Metaverse platform Portals (www.theportal.to), which represents the largest Portals transaction ever at the time of purchase. The NFT, ‘Vision #4,’ represents a ‘Vision’-space on the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OpenWeb Makes Strategic Acquisition of Hive Media Group, Providing More Value to Premium Publishers

The acquisition follows the company’s Series E, reaching a $1.1b valuation in 2021. OpenWeb, the premium audience relationship platform, today announced it has acquired Hive Media Group, a digital publisher and engagement platform that builds proprietary and world class publisher technologies. Hive Media Group was founded in 2016 by Daniel Sagis, Guy Yeshua and Stacy Abraham. The acquisition of Hive Media was made by OpenWeb for a mix of cash and stock with a total value of $60M.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

O’Reilly Announces Another High-Growth Year as Organizations Prioritize Learning and Development

O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that the company achieved 47.4% year-over-year sales growth in enterprise bookings, bringing overall sales growth across its enterprise learning solution to 17.5% in 2021. With well over 20 million people quitting their jobs in the second half of 2021, finding and retaining talent is becoming increasingly challenging. And ​​nearly 90% of employees want training available anywhere and anytime they need it. As a result, enterprise organizations are prioritizing investments in learning and training.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

1Password draws $6.8 billion valuation in venture round

Toronto-based 1Password has raised a $620 million Series C round of financing, marking the largest by a Canadian company. The financing puts the password management specialist's value at $6.8 billion. Iconiq Growth led the round, with investments from Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Backbone Angels, Salesforce Ventures. CRM,. +1.39%. and...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy