ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen reveals what Bill Belichick told him in Bills’ locker room

By Alex Barth
985thesportshub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen certainly did plenty to catch Bill Belichick’s attention over the final month of the NFL season. When the Bills came to Foxborough in Week 16, Allen led an offensive attack that became the first to ever go full game against a Belichick defense without punting. Three...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Has Telling Comment About Josh Allen

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in what should be an excellent matchup. Speaking to reporters this Thursday, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu addressed the problems that Bills quarterback Josh Allen presents to a defense. In addition to having a strong arm, the Wyoming product is a great runner.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Bills: Writers predict Divisional Round results

If our staff of contributing writers is in any way representative of Chiefs Kingdom as a whole, then it means that there’s cautious optimism about Sunday mixed with definite respect for the talent and ceiling of the visiting Buffalo Bills for this week. Surveying our own writers at Arrowhead...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
Syracuse.com

The inside story of how a Bills fan snuck sweet potato into a game; how it’s triggering Chiefs fans

Garrett Lee and three of his buddies were tailgating on Jan. 2 in Orchard Park, N.Y. waiting for the Buffalo Bills to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Snow was falling on what was a typical Buffalo day in the dead of winter. Lee, a Bills season-ticket holder since 2015 from Batavia, N.Y., was cooking up some Italian sausages with peppers and onions and some burgers with Trevor Powers and the rest of the boys.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Names The “Most Dangerous” QB In NFL Playoffs

For the most part, the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs all boast quarterbacks that ranked among the top passers in the league this season. Veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, along with younger gunslingers like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, will lead their teams to battle during this weekend’s divisional round.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Bills 24 Hours To Kickoff Video Is Amazing

Ever wonder what happens leading up to a Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium? As you can imagine, there is a ton of things that need to get done to welcome 71,000 fans. A camera and production crew followed the staff behind the scenes to capture the pregame action in Orchard Park.
NFL
the buffalo bills

NFL game predictions | Bills vs. Chiefs | Divisional Round

This is a rematch from a game earlier this season that the Bills won on the Chiefs' home field. The Bills and Chiefs are both coming off impressive victories. Both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen lit up their opponents last week, but this is a big step up for both in terms of defenses. The Bills have the top-ranked defense in the league and built their pass rush in the offseason to beat Mahomes. The Chiefs defense isn't as good, but it played much better over the course of the second half of the season. The Chiefs love to blitz, which will leave Allen free to run and make throws on the run. I think that will be the difference here. The Bills behind Allen will win a fun shootout for the ages.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Bills playoff game

The Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Playoff game Sunday sets up to be a barn-burner. Both teams finished in the top four in the NFL in scoring and are in good form, having blown out their opponents in the wild-card round. The Chiefs doubled up Pittsburgh 42-21 and the Buffalo Bills crushed the New England Patriots 47-17.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings NFL DFS Picks: Top Sunday slate for Rams vs. Buccaneers, Bills vs. Chiefs includes Cam Akers and Tyler Johnson

If you’re competing in a DFS tournament or 50/50 competition for Sunday’s Divisional Round games featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve run through dozens of potential game scripts to arrive at the most likely scenarios and how these scenarios would impact fantasy football performances. Here are our top NFL DFS picks and recommended lineup, based on DraftKings pricing.
NFL
Slate

Josh Allen Is Breaking Football and Football Analysis

Josh Allen’s wild-card round destruction of the New England Patriots might have been the best playoff game an NFL quarterback has ever put forward. His 98.5 quarterback rating at ESPN was a playoff record in the history of that metric, back to 2006. He completed 21 of his 25 throws for 308 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he tossed in 66 yards on six rushes for good measure. He did not take a sack, and his Buffalo Bills impossibly scored touchdowns on all seven of their drives that didn’t end with a half expiring. Their punter kicked the ball as many times as you did, and the Bills won, 47–17. Those facts undersell Allen’s performance, which came in a minus-5 wind chill and at the expense of one of the great defensive minds in football history, the Patriots’ Bill Belichick. It was also just so damned attractive, with Allen barely exerting himself to produce all that greatness.
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Bills Mafia descends on Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHEC) — Like many of you may be this weekend, News10NBC Sports Anchor Jackson Roberts is cheering on the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City. Even Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown headed down. The Bills are slated to face the Kansas City Chiefs again in an AFC playoff...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy