Brazil central bank chief sees no major Omicron impact on economy yet

BRASILIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday the Omicron variant of the coronavirus had not yet made a major impact on the country’s economy and was not expected to because there were not restrictions on mobility.

Addressing an online conference hosted by Santander, he said China by contrast has adopted a severe policy to contain the new variant and the biggest concern regarding Omicron would be a supply disruption there affecting the global economy.

Campos Neto said services inflation in Brazil “is a reason for us to worry,” and is being closely watched by policymakers. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes and Chris Reese)