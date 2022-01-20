ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil central bank chief sees no major Omicron impact on economy yet

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

BRASILIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday the Omicron variant of the coronavirus had not yet made a major impact on the country’s economy and was not expected to because there were not restrictions on mobility.

Addressing an online conference hosted by Santander, he said China by contrast has adopted a severe policy to contain the new variant and the biggest concern regarding Omicron would be a supply disruption there affecting the global economy.

Campos Neto said services inflation in Brazil “is a reason for us to worry,” and is being closely watched by policymakers. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes and Chris Reese)

Related
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Inflation outlook highly uncertain, ECB's Holzmann tells paper

VIENNA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - There is "a great deal of uncertainty" over how long inflation will remain well above the European Central Bank's target of around 2%, ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said in an interview with newspaper Die Presse published on Sunday. The ECB has long held...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: How bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?

BEIRUT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon is suffering an economic meltdown that began in 2019 when the financial system collapsed under colossal state debts and the unsustainable way they were funded, while politicians have yet to come up with a rescue plan. read more. Just how bad is the situation?
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Brazil sees 157,393 coronavirus cases as Omicron surges

BRASILIA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 157,393 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 238 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, as the Omicron variant sweeps the country. Brazil has now recorded a total of nearly 24 million cases since the pandemic began, with 622,801 total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Climate, COVID, China: Takeaways from online Davos event

Government and business leaders have urged cooperation on the world's biggest issues — climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery — at the World Economic Forum s virtual gathering.Speeches and discussions from the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres moved online this week after COVID-19 concerns delayed the forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Critics regularly fault the Davos event for hosting elites touting high-minded but often empty goals deemed out of touch with regular people.As usual, big ideas were debated, but no concrete deals emerged. The forum announced Friday that it...
WORLD
The Independent

Bank should ‘lean against’ longer-term inflation, MPC member says

A member of the Bank of England group that sets interest rates has warned that inflation is seeping through to parts of the economy that are normally more stable as she said the Bank should “lean against” long-term inflation.Catherine Mann said that as the UK goes into 2022, expectations of increases in prices and wages will likely keep inflation strong for longer.This in turn could reinforce raising prices and wages, she said.“In my view, the objective for monetary policy now should be to lean against this “strong-for-longer” scenario,” she saidIt is the first speech that Ms Mann has given since...
BUSINESS
AFP

Reserve Bank chief will be Chile's new finance minister

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country's Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet. Boric, elected at 35, will be Chile's youngest-ever president, and one of the youngest in world history.
POLITICS
CharlotteObserver.com

Covid May See a Lull After Omicron, Helping Economy

Some experts predict a lull in the Covid pandemic after the omicron strain passes, which would be a welcome development for the economy. “I think we will have a relative lull,” Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told Stat. But he said it will take weeks for omicron to ease in most parts of the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Indonesia central bank attacked by ransomware, but says no impact on services

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia central bank has been attacked by ransomware, but the risk from the attack had been mitigated and did not affect Bank Indonesia’s public services, BI spokesperson Erwin Haryono told reporters on Thursday. Erwin did not provide any more details. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Gayatri...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Metro International

China’s economy loses steam as COVID-19 erupts, central bank cuts rates

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s economy rebounded in 2021 from its pandemic-induced slump helped by robust exports but the pace slowed further in the fourth quarter off the back of weak consumption and a property downturn, pointing to the need for more policy support. Growth in the October-December quarter hit a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Brazil reels as Omicron spreads, weighing on hospitals and economy

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil is suffering a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads through the country, putting pressure on health services and weighing on an already sputtering economy. Insufficient testing and a data blackout caused by hackers have made it harder for...
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

