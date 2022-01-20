ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchess Kate Wore Layers of Caramel Tones for Her Latest Royal Appearance

By Omid Scobie
Harper's Bazaar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuchess Kate and Prince William paired up for a second day of royal engagements this week by visiting health care workers in the northwest of England. The couple arranged to carry out two appointments in Lancashire on January 20 to speak with frontline staffers who have experienced unique challenges faced by...

shefinds

A Major Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince William Leaked

Prince William and Kate Middleton have now been married for more than 10 years, but things weren’t always perfect for their pair throughout the duration of their lengthy courtship. Back in 2007 the pair endured a brief split during which Prince William was spotted out at a number of nightclubs letting loose while Middleton kept a brave face. Now royal biographer Ingrid Seward is speaking out about that time in the couple’s relationship, revealing how Kate likely felt.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

11 of the most lavish gifts Kate Middleton has received from the royal family

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has received several royal family heirlooms. These have included some special pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, as well as precious treasures from the Queen. Her Majesty has also bestowed various honours upon her granddaughter-in-law. Take a look at some...
WORLD
countryliving.com

Why Princess Charlotte Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

No BFFs for Princess Charlotte, apparently! The 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly isn't allowed to have a best friend as part of the strict social rules at her school, Thomas’s Battersea. According to journalist Jane Moore via The Sun, "It's a really great little school...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Kate Middleton Debuts Hair Change After Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

Kate Middleton is sporting a new 'do following her 40th birthday. Stepping out Wednesday for her first public outing of 2022 with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a slightly darker brunette hue and shorter hairstyle, styled in a signature blowout in a departure from her recent curly stylings. Visiting the Foundling Museum in honor of the U.K.'s first children's charity, Middleton paired her new hairstyle with a black turtleneck and pants paired with a long blue coat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
WORLD
romper.com

20 Photos That Prove Princess Charlotte Is Already A Winter Fashion Icon

Kate Middleton has always had a real knack for dressing her kids. She’s a big fan of hand-me-downs, which means that 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis tend to have excellent clothes that stand the test of time. Which is especially helpful when trying to dress kids for the winter season. Princess Charlotte, much like her mother, has some of the cutest sweaters and coats to keep her warm in those cold months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton dresses down in funky print after sister Kate's 40th

Pippa Middleton may have been dressing down on Monday afternoon, but Kate's younger sister still looked as chic as can be, wearing one of her favourite tartan coats by Alexa Chung. Underneath her swish outerwear staple, she rocked a classic all black ensemble, which included a cosy roll neck, and finished off the look with crisp white trainers by Jimmy Choo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tatler.com

See the Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning 40th birthday portraits

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. 9 January is a special day for the Royal Family, as the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday. Kensington Palace has marked the occasion with the release of three glamorous new portraits of Kate, unveiled on the eve of the significant milestone.
WORLD
SheKnows

40 Kate Middleton Royal Fashion Moments That Stopped Us in Our Tracks

When you picture the royals, the first thing that can come to mind is their dazzling style. From extravagant gowns to expensive jewelry — or in Princess Diana’s case, her impeccable streetwear style — the royals always come dressed for success from head to toe. And after many Diana-less years, there was one royal in particular who made us fall back in love with Palace fashion: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William's favourite birthday photo of Kate Middleton revealed

One of the three portraits released to mark the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday on Sunday was chosen by her husband, Prince William, and their children, it has been revealed. According to Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, who conducted an interview with photographer Paolo Roversi, the black and white close-up...
WORLD

