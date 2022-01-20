ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed study on digital currency leans to role for banks

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Federal Reserve on Thursday released a highly anticipated report on central bank digital currencies that suggested it is leaning toward having banks and other financial firms, rather than the Fed itself, manage digital accounts for customers.

A central bank digital currency would differ in some key ways from the online and digital payments that millions of Americans already conduct. It wouldn’t necessarily require the user to have a bank account. The Fed’s paper, while stressing that no final decisions have been reached, said it would likely follow an “intermediate model” for a digital dollar under which banks or payment firms would create accounts or digital wallets.

Such a government-issued digital dollar could have major consequences for commercial banks because many Americans might prefer to hold such currency in a “wallet” issued by a payment provider like PayPal or Venmo potentially cutting into bank deposits. It would also compete with the burgeoning stablecoin market and could reduce the cost of financial transactions, particularly overseas remittances.

Still, the Fed is likely years away from actually issuing a digital currency, if it decides to do so. The paper released Thursday kicks off a 120-day comment period, during which the Fed will seek input from the public. Fed officials said the central bank has made no decisions about a digital currency or how it would work. The Fed said it would proceed only if Congress specifically passed a law authorizing a digital currency.

AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
MarketWatch

Yellen says she expects inflation to ease this year if U.S. controls pandemic

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday she expects inflation to "diminish over the course of the year" if the U.S. is successful in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview on CNBC, Yellen said she hopes inflation would get back to around 2% by the end of the year. The treasury chief said the Biden administration is "doing all the things that we can to deal with supply chain issues that are pushing prices up" and said inflation rose more than most economists, including herself, expected.
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
bondbuyer.com

Fed defers to elected officials on issuing digital currency

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve released a long-awaited report examining the potential ramifications of issuing a digital version of the U.S. dollar, saying it would not create one without a clear directive from elected officials. The 40-page report, released Thursday, coincides with a request for feedback from the Fed...
The Independent

Bank should ‘lean against’ longer-term inflation, MPC member says

A member of the Bank of England group that sets interest rates has warned that inflation is seeping through to parts of the economy that are normally more stable as she said the Bank should “lean against” long-term inflation.Catherine Mann said that as the UK goes into 2022, expectations of increases in prices and wages will likely keep inflation strong for longer.This in turn could reinforce raising prices and wages, she said.“In my view, the objective for monetary policy now should be to lean against this “strong-for-longer” scenario,” she saidIt is the first speech that Ms Mann has given since...
Financial Times

Fed opens debate over possible digital currency

The Federal Reserve has for the first time launched a period of debate and public comment on the introduction of a central bank digital currency, as it seeks to keep pace with global financial innovation and maintain the supremacy of the dollar. After months of anticipation, the Fed on Thursday...
protocol.com

The Fed may create a US digital currency and wants your input

The Federal Reserve released a long-awaited review of the potential for creating a central bank digital currency Thursday, after months of delays. Ahead of making a decision, the Fed has asked the public to submit answers on 22 questions posed in the report. “The introduction of a CBDC would represent...
VentureBeat

Making Central Bank Digital Currencies bulletproof with business process intelligence

This article was contributed by Torsten Hoffmann, chief technology innovation officer at SAP Banking. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are quickly gaining traction across the traditional finance landscape. Currently, more than sixty central banks are exploring the possibility of launching CBDCs. China is actively working on its plan to connect its central bank digital currency to Hong Kong’s Fast Payment system, and Israel is accelerating its study and preparations for the possibility of a digital shekel.
CoinTelegraph

Iran to reportedly pilot central bank digital currency soon

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) is reportedly planning to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot soon. According to a report by the Iranian Labour News Agency, the CBI vice governor said that CBDCs could help the country resolve financial inconsistencies. The development of a sovereign digital currency...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

