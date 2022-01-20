ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘What are you hiding?’ Republican group’s billboard campaign targets McCarthy’s rejection of Jan 6 committee

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7x5t_0drCki6X00

A political ad campaign from a group of Republicans and conservatives is singling out GOP House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy over his refusal to cooperate with an investigation into the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.

The Republican Accountability Project – formerly Republican Voters Against Trump, a project of conservative anti- Donald Trump organisation Defending Democracy Together – is paying for 50 billboards in Washington DC and in Mr McCarthy’s California district, asking, “What are you hiding, Kevin McCarthy? Testify about January 6th.”

The ads are set to run for the next four weeks.

“Kevin McCarthy was one of the few people who spoke to Trump during the January 6 attack,” Republican Accountability Project executive director Sarah Longwell said in a statement. “It’s time for him to tell the American people what he knows.”

In a letter dated 12 January, the House select committee investigating the assault on Congress formally requested the cooperation of Mr McCarthy, who was in close contact with then-president Trump before, during and after the attack.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, said the panel obtained “contemporaneous text messages from multiple witnesses” expressing “significant concerns” about Mr Trump’s “state of mind and his ongoing conduct” following the attack.

“It appears that you may also have discussed with President Trump the potential he would face a censure resolution, impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment,” wrote Mr Thompson, referring to a Constitutional provision that allows for Cabinet members to convene for the removal of the president.

“It also appears that you may have identified other possible options, including President Trump’s immediate resignation from office,” Mr Thompson added.

Mr McCarthy – who rejected the creation of a bipartisan committee to investigate the attack, led opposition to the formation of a select committee and pulled GOP members from it, then routinely criticised its work – said in a statement that “the committee’s only objective is to attempt to damage its political opponents”.

“It is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward,” he said in a statement last week.

The Independent has requested comment from Mr McCarthy’s office.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republican caught boasting about effects of infrastructure bill – which she called ‘socialist’ and voted against

A Republican lawmaker who voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and compared it to socialism recently lauded the bill after it benefitted her district. Iowa Starting Line reports that US Representative Ashley Hinson praised the $829.1m allocated to her region by the US Army Corps of Engineers. The money will be used to modernise lock and dam systems on the upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Ms Hinson shared a press release celebrating the funding and taking credit for the allocation. "Breaking: We secured $829 million in federal funding to upgrade locks & dams along the Upper Mississippi...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
POLITICO

A federal judge just issued the first significant ruling in a Trump ally’s lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select panel — and the committee won.

It carries big consequences for other challenges to the panel's work. Here's the latest: A federal judge rejected an effort by Donald Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich to force the Jan. 6 select committee to return his financial records, which were subpoenaed from J.P. Morgan. The panel obtained the records last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill

Democrats were picking up the pieces Thursday following the collapse of their top-priority voting rights legislation, with some shifting their focus to a narrower bipartisan effort to repair laws Donald Trump exploited in his bid to overturn the 2020 election. Though their bid to dramatically rewrite U.S. election law failed during a high-stakes Senate floor showdown late Wednesday, Democrats insisted their brinksmanship has made the new effort possible, forcing Republicans to relent, even if just a little, and engage in bipartisan negotiations. The nascent push is focused on the Electoral Count Act, an 1887 law that created the convoluted...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Washington Dc#Impeachment#Select Committee#Conservatives#Gop#House#Voters Against Trump#American#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

What is the new Voting Rights Act, and why do Republicans (and some Democrats) stand in the way of it?

Another Martin Luther King Day has come to pass without voting reform, but if Democrats have their way, that won’t be the case for long.Congressional Democrats have been pushing for years to expand voting access to little success, and had hoped to get a package of legislation named for civil rights icon and US representative John Lewis done by this MLK Day.Those hopes were dashed when senators moved a planned MLK Day vote back because of a massive snow storm in Washington and Hawaii senator Brian Schatz coming down with Covid.The Senate is back in session on Tuesday, where...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

449K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy