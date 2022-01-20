ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, the Who Lead 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtBpC_0drCkToW00

Foo Fighters , Stevie Nicks , the Who , and Willie Nelson are among the headliners who will perform at this year’s New Orleans Jazz Fest , which — after two years of Covid-canceled festivals — returns to the Big Easy from April 29 to May 8.

The Black Crowes, Luke Combs, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, and Erykah Badu are also among the top-billed talent, with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Elvis Costello and the Imposters, Death Cab for Cutie, Norah Jones, Randy Newman, the Avett Brothers, Dawn Richard, Kool & the Gang, and dozens of New Orleans legends — from the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band to Big Freedia and Dumpstaphunk — on the deep lineup.

This year’s lineup also includes Ziggy Marley performing the music of his father Bob Marley, a “Newport All-Stars” tribute to that fest’s late founder George Wein, Cee Lo Green leading a James Brown tribute, plus sets from Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Asleep at the Wheel, Melissa Etheridge, Buddy Guy, Billy Strings, Ludacris, and more.

Nicks, Foo Fighters, and the Who were all among the headliners for the 2020 Jazz Fest that was canceled by the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic; the 2021 Jazz Fest — which featured Foo Fighters alongside the Rolling Stones, the Beach Boys, and Dead & Company — was scheduled for the next spring, but that too was postponed to the fall and ultimately canceled due to the Delta variant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Don Wilson, the Ventures’ Co-Founder and Rhythm Guitarist, Dead at 88

Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist for the influential instrumental rock band the Ventures, died Saturday at the age of 88. Wilson’s family first confirmed to Seattle journalist Saint Bryan that the guitarist “passed peacefully” of natural causes in Tacoma, Washington. “Our dad was an amazing rhythm guitar player who touched people all over world with his band, The Ventures,” Don’s son Tim Wilson said in a statement. “He will have his place in history forever and was much loved and appreciated. He will be missed.” Wilson and guitarist/bassist Bob Bogle formed the Ventures in 1958 when they were both Seattle-area construction workers...
TACOMA, WA
Rolling Stone

See Eric Church Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf With ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ Cover at Detroit Concert

Eric Church paid tribute to Meat Loaf — who inspired the country singer’s Heart & Soul triple album — by covering “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” during his Detroit concert Saturday, one day after news of Meat Loaf’s death at the age of 74. Billboard reports that, prior to performing his song “Springsteen,” Church delivered a snippet of Meat Loaf’s 1993 comeback single in memory of the singer who influenced Church’s 2021 LP. Lovely Meat Loaf tribute last night from @ericchurch. pic.twitter.com/7kTVUe2DMY — Courtney Hoekstra (@cshillz) January 23, 2022 In April 2021, Church spoke to Rolling Stone about how...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

John Mellencamp is Compellingly Cranky on ‘Strictly a One-Eyed Jack’

“We watch our lives just fade away,” John Mellencamp sings on Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, his 25th studio album. The grim honesty of the sentiment is striking, almost as striking as the forbiddingly rugged croak of his voice, which now approaches Bob Dylan and Tom Waits territory in its rangy, weathered gravitas. At 70, Mellencamp has seen enough: “Worries occupy my brain/I worry about tomorrow/I worry about today,” he sings over the front-porch blues stomp of “I Am a Man That Worries.” The music is just as serious, a rough yet refined version of the Americana rusticity that’s been a...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Brothers Osborne’s New ‘Headstone’ Is Their Most Aggressive Guitar Song Yet

Brothers Osborne flex their muscles on the wicked new song “Headstone,” one of three bonus tracks that appear on a deluxe edition of their 2020 album Skeletons. “Write that on my headstone,” singer TJ Osborne commands in the chorus, while his brother John lays down a meaty riff. It’s a ferocious rocker, one of the duo’s most aggressive. At the midpoint, John’s guitar solo cuts loose, teeing up an unexpected time change. “Here lies a man who gave a damn / wasn’t scared to stand for something,” TJ sings after the break. “Headstone” arrives with another previously unheard song, “Midnight Rider’s Prayer.”...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Cypress Hill Preview New LP ‘Back in Black’ With Latest Single ‘Bye Bye’

Cypress Hill have announced their new album Back in Black, the legendary West Coast hip-hop group’s first LP in nearly four years. The album, produced entirely by Black Milk, arrives March 18 via MNRK. Ahead of Back in Black’s release, Cypress Hill shared the LP’s latest single “Bye Bye” featuring Dizzy Wright. The group previously released the album’s “Champion Sound” and “Open Ya Mind” in 2021. “In Cypress Hill tradition, we always try to make a dark song,” B Real said about the single in a statement. “It’s what we’ve been known for, especially on our first three albums. This song is...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘I Was in Prison. Now He Is’: Ronnie Spector Gets Raw on Phil Spector in Unearthed Audio

Ronnie Spector, who died last week at the age of 78, speaks candidly about her abusive ex-husband, Phil Spector, and more in never-before-heard audio on the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now. Phil Spector, who died in 2021, was in prison for murder when Kory Grow interviewed Ronnie in 2016, and she told Grow she saw it as karmic justice for the years when her ex essentially locked her away in their mansion. To hear the entire episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.  “I couldn’t go out for seven years,” Spector said. “I didn’t go anywhere… What...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Molly Tuttle Recruits Margo Price, Billy Strings for New Album ‘Crooked Tree’

Molly Tuttle showcases some of her bluegrass chops in a new performance video for “Crooked Tree,” the title track of the singer-guitarist’s new album. Set for release April 1, the project will mark Tuttle’s Nonesuch Records debut and feature contributions from Margo Price, Billy Strings, and Sierra Hull. “Crooked Tree” is a lively number driven by Tuttle’s rhythmic strums, but with a message that attempts to lift up anyone who doesn’t quite fit in. “Oh can’t you see a crooked tree/Won’t fit into the mill machine,” Tuttle sings in the chorus, which she follows with a nimble acoustic guitar solo. The...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Whoa: Keanu Reeves Joins Tibet House Lineup

Keanu Reeves will be among the performers — yes, performers — along with artists like Patti Smith, Trey Anastasio, and Jason Isbell when the Tibet House virtually holds its annual benefit concert on March 3. Composer Philip Glass, celebrating his 85th birthday this year, will once again serve as the show’s artistic director and curator, with Laurie Anderson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Angélique Kidjo, and the Fiery Furnaces also on the diverse lineup. Iggy Pop and New Order’s Bernard Sumner will also perform “special greetings” during the livestream event; tickets are available to purchase now at Mandolin, with all proceeds benefitting Tibet...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Freedia
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
George Wein
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
James Brown
Person
Ziggy Marley
Person
Ludacris
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Randy Newman
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Norah Jones
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
Buddy Guy
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Stevie Nicks
Rolling Stone

Metallica, Foo Fighters, the Strokes to Headline 2022 Boston Calling Fest

Metallica, Foo Fighters, and the Strokes have been tapped to headline the return of the Boston Calling festival, taking place in Allston, Massachusetts, on Memorial Day weekend. Haim, Weezer, Run the Jewels, Black Pumas, Orville Peck, Cheap Trick, Avril Lavigne, Modest Mouse, and Japanese Breakfast will also perform at the fest, which returns after a two-year forced hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also on the lineup are up-and-coming acts like Pom Pom Squad, Goose, Paris Jackson, Earthgang, Rüfüs Du Sol, Glass Animals, as well as 18 Boston-area artists. 🤘🏼 🤘🏼 Tickets on sale now. https://t.co/r2RTvCihzX#BostonCalling #LiveMusicIsBack #MDW2022 pic.twitter.com/uoEXntHZH1 — Boston Calling (@bostoncalling)...
BOSTON, MA
Rolling Stone

Måneskin Play It Hard And Fast in ‘SNL’ Debut

Måneskin wasted no time on the stage of Studio 8H, launching into their slinky, urgent earworm “Beggin” right away, lead singer Damiano David moving in a way that can only be described as Big Marc Bolan Energy. In three-inch leather boots and a heavy smokey eye, David sashayed between guitarist Thomas Raggi and bassist Victoria De Angelis, who supplied the licks. The Italian glam rockers blasted onto the global music scene after winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 for Italy with their pop-rock track “Zitti e buoni.” But it was the addictiveness of “Beggin” that turned the retro foursome into bona fide superstars. For their second SNL performance, Måneskin performed the invigorating “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Elton John Debut ‘Cold Heart’ at Farewell Tour Relaunch

Elton John resumed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans last night after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and his recent hip replacement surgery. The set was largely similar to the earlier legs of the tour, but he dropped “All The Girls Love Alice,” “Daniel,” “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word,” and “Indian Sunset” and added in “Have Mercy on the Criminal” and “Cold Heart.” The latter song comes from his new LP The Lockdown Sessions. It features vocals by Dua Lipa and a mashup of his songs “Rocket Man,”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20- to 30-minute sets while top-billed acts will perform sets that are 45 minutes or longer. “We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October,” festival organizers said in a statement, adding that the event is “thoroughly planned.” *** Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Fest#Covid#The Black Crowes#The Avett Brothers#Kool The Gang#The Rolling Stones#Dead Company
Rolling Stone

Graham Nash Slams RFK Jr. for Using His Song in Anti-Vax Rally Video

Graham Nash has slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for using his song “Chicago” in a promotional video for the anti-vax rally set for Washington, D.C. on Sunday. The CSNY legend took to Instagram Saturday to inform fans that RFK Jr.’s use of the 1971 song — also known as “We Can Change the World” — was “not authorized” and that Nash has begun “taking steps to cause the cessation of its use.” Nash’s manager Mark Spector told Rolling Stone Saturday, “A cease-and-desist letter is in the works.” “I do not support his anti-vaccination position as the history of the efficacy of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl Pens New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Theme Song Because Why Not?

Fraggle Rock is back after 35 years — and, of course, Dave Grohl is involved. On Friday, as Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premiered on Apple TV+, Foo Fighters released “Fraggle Rock Rock,” a song inspired by the Jim Henson show’s original theme song. With its electric guitar intro, head bob-inducing melody, and mid-song harmonies reminiscent of the show’s original theme song… Foo Fighters kinda popped off. “We’re gonna rock our way to freedom/Gonna run right back and see ’em/ Gonna flip, flop, skippity hop/Back to Fraggle Rock,” Grohl sings in the earworm’s chorus. Apple TV+ dropped the show’s first teaser...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Seventies Are Alive in Pearl Charles’ New Music Video for ‘Givin’ It Up’

One year after her album Magic Mirror, Pearl Charles dropped the single “Givin’ It Up,” and now the recent Artist You Need to Know has revealed its video. The clip features Charles and her partner-collaborator Michael Rault in Las Vegas, as well as the kitschy, vibrant Madonna Inn in California. A twinkling keyboard starts off the track, while the triumphant, groovy chorus is sure to kick around in your head for days like a jukebox overflowing with coins. “‘Givin’ It Up’ was written by myself and Michael over coffee one morning at our house in the Joshua Tree desert, in the shadow...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘I Hope Paradise Is as You Remember It From the Dashboard Light’: Celebrities, Collaborators Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf

News of Meat Loaf’s death on Thursday at the age of 74 led to an outpouring of grief on social media, with tributes flooding in from Brian May, Cher, and more. “Remembering great times,” May wrote. “Completely gutted that Meat Loaf has left us. Always full of madness, with the innocent sense of naughtiness of a 5-year-old, Meat was forever young. I called him Mr. Loaf, and he called me when he wanted some wacky guitar playing. We had so much fun so many times, and, just three months younger than me, he felt like a brother. Dear Meat, the world...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

See Kacey Musgraves Open New Tour With Dramatic, Flaming ‘Star-Crossed’

Kacey Musgraves began her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night, opening the first show of the tour with the title track to her latest album, Star-Crossed. Similar to her performance of the song at September’s MTV Video Music Awards, Musgraves sang standing in front of an oversized heart that was engulfed in flames. Dressed in a black suit and flanked by a large band of musicians who provided the song’s ominous background chants, Musgraves offered a delicate reading of the heartbreaker ballad. Musgraves’ 15-city tour runs through February and includes stops in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York’s...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Gunna’s Reflective Performance of ‘Empire’ on ‘Fallon’

Gunna appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his newest single, “Empire.” Accompanied by a guitarist, the rapper performed the anthemic track while sitting in an armchair surrounded by fog. On the song, the 28-year-old reflects on his success, saying, “We made it, when it’s all said/ Through scars and tears.” He adds, “I’m glad I make my own noise, puttin’ in that work/ I done became a rich man, I was a poor boy.” “Empire” comes off DS4EVER, the final installment in Gunna’s Drip Season mixtape series, which dropped earlier this month. The album features collaborations with artists including Drake, Young Thug, 21 Savage and Future, and is the follow-up to the rapper’s 2020 release, Wunna. DS4EVER arrived following some public beef between Gunna and fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs. Last year, Gibbs claimed Gunna appeared on the now-defunct TV series Crime Stoppers and called him a “snitch” — a claim Gunna denies. In early January, the rapper took aim at Gibbs on Twitter, writing, “When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will [have] the biggest moment of his career.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Is the First Global Record Store Day Ambassador

Taylor Swift, who has long supported independent music shops and vinyl culture, will serve as Record Store Day Ambassador for this year’s event, set to take place on April 23. The artist is the event’s first global ambassador. Over the years, the singer-songwriter has put out special releases for both RSD and RSD’s Black Friday events, and RSD organizers say that Swift’s Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and Red (Taylor’s Version) are consistently on indie store charts because of her commitment to putting out her albums on CD and LP formats. “I’m very proud to be this year’s Global Ambassador for Record...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Valerie June’s Cover of Nick Drake’s ‘Pink Moon’ Is Dreamy Soul

Valerie June’s dreamy soul is a perfect fit for her latest cover of Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon.” “I saw it written and I saw it say,” June sings in her trademark country-soul croon. “Pink moon is on its way.” June first released a live performance of her singing the song last spring “in honor of the Super Pink Moon of April and the Super Blood Moon of May.” The Tennessee singer-songwriter’s ethereal piano-pop rendition of the 1972 song anchors the deluxe edition of The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, released on Friday. The expanded edition of June’s 2021 album includes acoustic takes...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy