Allegheny County, PA

Increased funding to repair Montgomery Lock to bring construction jobs

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

The Federal Government is stepping up to provide funding for repairs to the Montgomery Lock.

Officials Wednesday announced that more than $850 million have been set aside for upgrades to the Beaver County structure spanning the Ohio River.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald tells Marty Griffin on KDKA NewsRadio that this project means real jobs are coming this way.

“These infrastructure dollars are going to put a lot of construction workers to work. So, that’s a big deal. On top of that, once we’re done, it puts at a competitive advantage for advanced manufacturing for things that we need to get back to in this region.”

Senator Bob Casey calls the funding an unprecedented investment.

Allegheny County, PA
