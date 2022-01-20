ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Corporate Partnerships Account Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Job Details

Reference: TG3143

Opportunity type: Fixed-term, Full-time

Working hours: 36 hours per week

Salary: £39,106 per annum

Location: London

Our Corporate Partnerships team specialises in researching, securing and managing a broad portfolio of Corporate Partners that deliver significant income across Tate. As you would expect, creativity, innovation and forward thinking infuses every aspect of Tate and we approach corporate fundraising in the same way. As a result, Tate has a long history of generating ground-breaking partnerships and delivering significant return on investment for its Corporate Partners.

Day-to-day, you’ll proactively account manage a portfolio of our corporate partnerships, ensuring strategic growth, deputise for the Head of Corporate Partnerships, supporting the Account Management provision and wider team development. Working alongside the Head of Corporate Partnerships and the Senior Business Development Manager to lead on the strategy, planning, financial management and success of the team with a close working relationship across the breadth of Tate’s Directorate and Executive team.

You will oversee the internal and external project management of each partnership. Through liaising regularly with relevant Tate departments, as well as working with and motivating the Account Provision team, including the line management of Account Managers, you’ll help ensure we create and deliver interesting, cutting edge and competitive opportunities for our corporate partners.

As well as experience managing b2b relationships you should have an innate ability to build an inclusive, respectful and collaborative culture within a team. You should also have excellent organisational and project management skills as well as a flair for juggling a busy workload to meet deadlines. Applying judgement and discretion to complex situations comes naturally to you too.

What’s more, you're proficient using a relationship or sales database and, above all, have what it takes to create a vision to bring about change and influence the behaviour of others.

Successful candidates will have access to a range of benefits, including 25 days annual leave entitlement, rising to 27 days after 3 years of service; an extra day off for your birthday each year; a cycle to work scheme; opportunities for blended and flexible working; free access to Tate exhibitions and other museums and galleries; Life Assurance; and a ‘Defined Contribution’ pension scheme with generous employer contributions. Successful candidates who are already members of the Civil Service Pension Scheme or have recently left the scheme may be eligible to remain as members of this scheme instead.

For more information and to apply, please visit our website via the ‘Apply on website’ button.

The closing date for the submission of completed application forms is 20 January 2022 by midnight.

Our jobs are like our galleries, open to all

Tate is a family of four galleries: Tate Britain, Tate Modern, Tate Liverpool and Tate St Ives. We also work closely with arts organisations nationally and internationally.

Everything we do supports our core mission: to promote public understanding and enjoyment of British, modern and contemporary art. We do this by facilitating extraordinary experiences through the collection and an inspiring programme of exhibitions and events in and beyond our galleries.

Working at Tate is exciting, sometimes challenging, and always rewarding. Our highly committed teams build programmes, services, resources and products on foundations of openness, respect and diversity.

