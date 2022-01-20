Idaho Power, PacifiCorp and BPA propose new plan for Boardman to Hemingway transmission line
Portland, Oregon – Idaho Power, PacifiCorp and the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) have reached a non-binding agreement that would help meet growing customer demand, improve safety and reliability, and reinforce the Pacific Northwest transmission system. The agreement clarifies and updates roles and responsibilities for the Boardman to Hemingway (B2H) transmission line....gorgenewscenter.com
