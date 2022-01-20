ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Power, PacifiCorp and BPA propose new plan for Boardman to Hemingway transmission line

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 4 days ago

Portland, Oregon – Idaho Power, PacifiCorp and the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) have reached a non-binding agreement that would help meet growing customer demand, improve safety and reliability, and reinforce the Pacific Northwest transmission system. The agreement clarifies and updates roles and responsibilities for the Boardman to Hemingway (B2H) transmission line....

gorgenewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Idaho Government
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpa#Pacificorp#Idaho Power#Energy Gateway

Comments / 0

Community Policy