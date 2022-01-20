ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

EPA Proposes Rule to Improve Pesticide Crop Groupings

pnwag.net
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, the EPA opened a 60-day comment period requesting public comments on the sixth proposed rule in a series of revisions to the pesticide crop grouping regulations. Crop groups are established when residue data...

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

pnwag.net

USDA Releases 2020 Pesticide Data Program Annual Summary

Earlier this week, the USDA published the 2020 Pesticide Data Program Annual Summary. The summary shows that more than 99% of the samples tested had pesticide residues below benchmark levels established by the EPA. The report for 2020, issued by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, marks the 30th year of survey results. Over the 30 years, USDA has tested 126 commodities, including fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, poultry, grains, fish, rice, specialty products and water. Monitoring results for more than 310,000 samples through the years are available on the Pesticide Data Program website.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

New EPA Pesticide Policy May Limit New Chemistries

The EPA is reversing decades of practice in an attempt to further the Agency’s compliance with the Endangered Species Act when evaluating new pesticides and ingredients. In the new policy, EPA will evaluate the potential effects of each new active ingredient on federally threatened or endangered species and their designated critical habitats before the agency will register a new AI.
EPA
geneticliteracyproject.org

CRISPR gala apples among numerous gene-edited crops that could be greenlighted without regulatory approval in new USDA proposal

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. On July 19, 2021, the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced an important proposal through the Federal...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bctv.org

EPA Seeking Comments on Proposed Methane Ruling

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting public comments through the end of this month regarding a proposal which would sharply reduce methane pollution. Environmental advocates in Pennsylvania say it is critical for residents to provide testimony because they are not being protected from the oil and natural-gas industry. A...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NRDC

EPA to Assess New Pesticides’ Risk to Endangered Wildlife

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that it will assess impacts on endangered and threatened species before it approves brand-new pesticides in the future. Given that the Endangered Species Act (ESA) has required this—and more—for decades, this shouldn’t be big news. But the change represents a huge step toward ESA compliance that should result in better protections for imperiled species and other wildlife.
ENVIRONMENT
enr.com

EPA Coal Ash Cleanup Rule Changes Send Utilities, Agencies Back to Drawing Board

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to deny requests by three power facilities for extended deadlines to close unlined coal ash impoundments that are risks to groundwater, while offering only a provisional extension to another. The decision came as part of a larger agency push to strengthen regulation of coal combustion residuals disposal and facilities with unlined storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agnetwest.com

EPA Changes Pesticide Registration Practices

There will now be additional steps taken before the environmental protection agency approves any new pesticide active ingredients. In a news release, the agency said it is reversing decades of practice and taking action to further the Agency’s compliance with the Endangered Species Act when evaluating and registering new pesticide active ingredients.
ENVIRONMENT
Quad Cities Onlines

Column: Fairness means improving farming rules

You can’t just throw money at a problem and expect it to disappear. But, in a way, that’s what the Biden administration is proposing. President Joe Biden, in a recent discussion with representatives from farmer groups, announced that he was allocating $1 billion to help the nation’s beef and poultry industries become more competitive. As he put it, “capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism, it’s exploitation.”
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

UK charities condemn ‘betrayal’ of allowing bee-killing pesticide in sugar beet crops

The government has ignored the advice of its scientific advisers to allow sugar beet farmers to deploy a banned bee-killing neonicotinoid pesticide in 2022. British Sugar has successfully applied for an exemption to permit the banned pesticide, known as Cruiser SB, to be used in England this year because of the threat to sugar beet posed by a virus transmitted by aphids.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EPA rules on Enlist system herbicides, Endangered Species Act, and pesticide processes

There’s been a flurry of agricultural chemical regulatory development this week. They include a January 11 decision by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to register Enlist and Enlist Duo herbicides for seven-year registrations for over-the-top use on herbicide-tolerant soybeans, corn, and cotton. Five-year registrations for the 2,4-D choline-based herbicides were set to expire this month. Enlist contains the active ingredient 2,4-D choline, while Enlist Duo is a premix containing both 2,4-D choline and glyphosate.
AGRICULTURE
wbaa.org

EPA clarifies coal ash rule, could lead to safer groundwater in Indiana

The Environmental Protection Agency released guidance to clarify how utilities should handle toxic coal ash waste. Coal ash contains heavy metals like mercury, cadmium and arsenic that can seep into groundwater and pollute drinking water sources. Environmental advocates say by clarifying the federal coal ash rule, the EPA is ensuring...
INDIANA STATE
eenews.net

EPA to review rules for largest source of lead in air

EPA today announced plans to “review and evaluate” whether emissions from piston-engine aircraft operating on leaded fuel — the largest source of atmospheric lead pollution — endanger public health and welfare. The agency will issue a proposal on leaded aviation fuel in 2022 and finalize it...
ADVOCACY
Daily Montanan

Group threatens to sue EPA if agency doesn’t act on Montana water quality rules

A Montana environmental organization is ratcheting up its effort to halt the repeal of numeric nutrient water quality standards for streams and rivers in the state, filing a notice this week that it intends to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over the federal government’s inaction on the changes. The EPA has not met its […] The post Group threatens to sue EPA if agency doesn’t act on Montana water quality rules appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
newsdakota.com

Groups Voice Support for Existing Pesticide Law

(NAFB) – CropLife America joined more than 350 organizations engaged with pesticide products in a letter sent to Congress affirming their support for the current pesticide regulatory system. The letter is in response to legislation that would undermine the science-based standards in the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act....
CONGRESS & COURTS
utilitydive.com

Midwest power plants face shutdown after EPA proposes denying requests to keep using unlined coal ash ponds

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed denying requests from three Midwest coal-fired power plants to continue dumping coal ash in unlined surface impoundments, a move that could lead to the plants' early retirements. The EPA also tentatively determined that four out of 57 applications to extend the deadline...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
klkntv.com

NDA seeking proposals for specialty crop projects

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is seeking proposals for innovative specialty crop research to strengthen the industry. Specialty crops grown in Nebraska include dry edible beans, potatoes and wine grapes. To strengthen this industry, NDA is seeking proposals for research, developing and marketing projects through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP).
NEBRASKA STATE
UPI News

EPA to begin enforcing rule on coal ash waste clean-up

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced it will begin enforcing a 2015 regulation requiring coal-fired power plants to clean up coal ash waste. Under the regulations, the EPA said approximately 500 unlined coal ash surface impoundments nationwide will be required to stop receiving waste and...
ENVIRONMENT

