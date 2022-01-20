The secret to younger skin is…bologna?

The first step in reviewing a bologna face mask is accepting that it’s going to be bad for everyone. Earlier this week, Oscar Mayer released a limited-edition sheet mask made to look like a slice of bologna. This prompted many questions like “What?” and “Why?” and “Does it smell like bologna?” and also “What?” It sold out in less than 24 hours. Fortunately, Oscar Mayer kindly sent me one to test out. (Meat influencer status!) While I cannot promise you any answers, I can give you a bit of insight into what wearing something that looks like meat does to your psyche.

