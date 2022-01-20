Missouri warns residents the Joker is on the loose in accidental alert

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is scrambling to take back an emergency alert it sent out about a Batman villain.“Emergency Alert: GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700GT MO UKIDME,” the strange notification said at around 5pm on Tuesday.Some recipients immediately knew what this meant.“The Joker is 100% on the loose in Kansas City,” one Twitter user wrote.Gotham City is the fictional metropolis where Batman lives. The superhero’s primary nemesis, the Joker, drives a purple and green 1978 Dodge Monaco in the Tim Burton film Batman.Minutes later, the MISHP pleaded with Missourians to disregard the message.“This was meant to be...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO