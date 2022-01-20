ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri warns residents the Joker is on the loose in accidental alert

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 4 days ago

Imagine minding your business and then — boom — you get a notification that Batman’s nemesis, the Joker, is on the loose. Well, that’s exactly what happened to members of the public on Tuesday. Missouri residents...

gorgenewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
tonyskansascity.com

SHOW-ME HIGHWAY PATROL JOKER ALERT!!!

A bit of evening fun for Missouri movie buffs . . . A text message alert sent out an alarm for the Joker's car making its way thru Gotham City . . . This likely confused locals who aren't savvy enough to turn their alerts off already. Here's the statement...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Missouri Highway Patrol says ‘Gotham City’ emergency alert about Joker’s car was a mistake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is scrambling to take back an emergency alert it sent out about a Batman villain.“Emergency Alert: GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700GT MO UKIDME,” the strange notification said at around 5pm on Tuesday.Some recipients immediately knew what this meant.“The Joker is 100% on the loose in Kansas City,” one Twitter user wrote.Gotham City is the fictional metropolis where Batman lives. The superhero’s primary nemesis, the Joker, drives a purple and green 1978 Dodge Monaco in the Tim Burton film Batman.Minutes later, the MISHP pleaded with Missourians to disregard the message.“This was meant to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missouri ‘Emergency Alert’ sent out with references to Batman

A big mistake left many people confused when the Missouri State Highway Patrol accidentally sent a message to people that included references to Batman. The message was for Gotham City, Missouri, which does not exist, and for a purple-and-green 1978 Dodge, which is the car used by the Joker in the 1989 movie “Batman,” The Saint Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The license plate listed on the alert read “UKIDME.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicholson
thewoodyshow.com

Emergency Alert Advised Residents To Be On The Lookout For The Joker's Car

State officials clarified that the Joker is not on the run in Missouri after an errant emergency alert was sent out on Tuesday (January 18) evening. Residents were surprised when they received an alert on their phones from the Missouri Highway Patrol saying: "Gotham City MO purple/green 1978 Dodge 3700GT MO UKIDME."
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

A Pennsylvania woman rescued a ‘scared’ animal. No one knows what it is

A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotham City#Blue Alert
Jake Wells

Video Footage Of Snowplow Damaging Over 30 Vehicles On The Ohio Turnpike

snowplowKrzysztof.A.Kubicki, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Co. Be careful out there on the road in the snow and ice! You never know when things can become very, very dangerous! News Channel 5 has video footage of a snowplow driver throwing ice and snow into the oncoming traffic causing both damage to other vehicles.
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Woman Killed in Collision with Abandoned Maintenance Vehicle

A Bismarck woman was killed in a horrifying accident this past weekend. A horrifying event happened in North Dakota this past weekend. AP News reported that a 43-year-old Bismarck woman named Kelli Hagerott was killed when the vehicle she was riding in struck an abandoned maintenance truck on Interstate 94 near Tower City, North Dakota. Three others, 42-year-old Tim Hagerott as well as a nine-year-old and 14-year-old were severely injured and transported to a Fargo hospital.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Public Safety
stormlakeradio.com

Young Child Accidentally Shot With Handgun in Storm Lake Residence

A young child was accidentally shot with a handgun in Storm Lake. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers along with the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance were called to a residence in the 600 block of East 12th Street around 7:30 Wednesday evening. A nine-year-old child had received a lower body gunshot wound. Police determined that another child in the home located an unsecured handgun and unintentionally discharged it, and it struck the nine-year-old.
STORM LAKE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy