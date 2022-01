— Fisher Space Pen is ready for NASA's next missions to the moon, 50 years after its writing instruments were used by astronauts on the lunar surface. The Nevada-based, family-run company has introduced its new Artemis Space Pen series, as well as a special edition of its original model space pen that made history on NASA's Apollo missions. All of the new pens feature Fisher's patented pressurized ink cartridge that allows them to write in the extreme environments of outer space, as well as upside down, under water and on almost any surface on Earth.

