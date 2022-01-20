ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valneva COVID vaccine neutralizes omicron in early lab tests

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench drugmaker Valneva said a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes the omicron variant in early lab studies, boosting the prospects of the shot as it seeks regulatory authorization. Blood from 30 trial participants found that 26 produced neutralizing antibodies against omicron after a booster shot, with all...

www.detroitnews.com

