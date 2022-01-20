I-270 Road Rage Shooter Sought By Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police Facebook

A woman fired shots at a car on I-270 in Frederick in a road rage incident, according to Maryland State Police.

The victim was driving southbound on I-270 just prior to Doctor Perry Road when he was struck by gunshots around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, officials said. The driver changed lanes and was adjacent to a white, newer model BMW cross-over when the shots were fired into his white KIA.

Police believe the suspected shooter, who is described as an African American female, was driving the BMW with a front seat passenger at the time.

The victim immediately pulled over onto the shoulder of the highway and called the police. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Investigators examining the victim’s vehicle found evidence indicating at least one shot struck the driver’s side of the vehicle. The victim was traveling alone at the time. A lookout for the suspect’s vehicle has been issued to police in the region.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.

