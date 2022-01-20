Nanny In Suffolk County Nabbed For Stealing $15K Worth Of Items From Employer, Police Say

Grassy Pond Drive South in Smithtown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island nanny has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from her employer, police announced.

Amparo Hoyos Garcia, age 69, of Patchogue, who worked as a nanny for a family on Grassy Pond Drive in Smithtown, stole more than $15,000 worth of jewelry from the residence between Thursday, Dec. 22 and Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Following an investigation by Fourth Squad detectives, Garcia was arrested on Wednesday and charged with third-degree grand larceny.

She was scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday.

Hoyos Garcia also works for other families as a nanny and cleaning houses.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they are a victim of Hoyos Garcia to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.