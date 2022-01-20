ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Ohio mother accused of kicking her teens out in snowstorm

By Chelsea Simeon, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

WARREN, Ohio ( WKBN ) – A mother accused of kicking her teenage children out of the house during a snowstorm in Ohio is facing child endangering charges.

Eva Harris, 38, of Warren, was arrested Monday and later released from custody, according to jail records.

Police said they were first called to Harris’ home around 8 a.m. due to a dispute with her 17-year-old daughter. According to a police report, Harris told her daughter to leave after she said her daughter poured a drink on her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tp1oe_0drCh7cO00
Eva Harris (Credit: Trumbull County Jail)

The report stated that the girl was outside, wearing a thin jacket and carrying a trash bag full of belongings.

Police said they took the girl to the police station but returned to the home later after Harris also allegedly kicked out her 16-year-old son.

Police contacted Children Services and decided to charge Harris with child endangering after they were unable to get her to answer the door, the report stated. Police noted in their report that Children Services had a previous case with the family from September 2021.

Police said the temperature was in the 20s and there were several inches of snow on the ground at the time.

Harris pleaded not guilty to the charges, and she’s set to appear in court again on March 1.

Comments / 18

Sabia Hardy
2d ago

Sad these Children don't get it!! Sad I couldn't never pour nothing on my mother an still won't God bless it takes a village Praying for Peace an Better Days!!

