Serbia revokes licenses for big Rio Tinto lithium project

The macroeconomic backdrop is positive. Investment thesis: this is attractive stock from a macroeconomic, income statement, and technical perspective. Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
