After more than a week off, the Ankeny wrestling team returned to action on Saturday and won the Dave Ewing Duals for the third consecutive year. The eighth-ranked Hawks defeated all five of their opponents to raise their overall record to 14-2. They posted a 43-21 victory over Bondurant-Farrar in what turned out to be the deciding match, then later closed out the tournament with a 36-33 win over Independence.

