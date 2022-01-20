Entire Colorado Town That Looks Like The Old West Is On Sale

Many people dream about building their own home or getting their hands on a profitable piece of land. How about owning an entire town?

That can be a real possibility for a lucky buyer out there . Part of an old Colorado town is up for grabs and selling for $4.7 million, according to a listing on Zillow . This area of Saguache, Colorado takes you back in time to the Old West and comes with a saloon, ranch, the luxurious three-bedroom, three-bathroom Ponderosa Lodge, and more features.

Here's what part of the listing says about the 320 acres of land:

"History meets opportunity in this reproduction of a frontier town that is fully replicated & ready for you! ... Whether your needs are residential, agricultural or commercial, this property is sure to please. The panorama of privacy, peace, & possibility leave little to be desired in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that celebrates the old western era."

Here are some of the amenities if you become the owner of this slice of history:

22 bedrooms

24 bathrooms

10 garage spaces

Private ranch

Operational hotel and dance hall

Saloon and restaurant

General store

Chapel

Shooting range

2 ponds, 2 creeks, and 3 wells irrigated by the Harence ditch

If you drive there from Denver, it'll take just under 3.5 hours. Nearby attractions and destinations include Joyful Journey Hot Springs and the Wolf Creek Ski Resort & Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Click here to see photos of the breathtaking property.