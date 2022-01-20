ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Entire Colorado Town That Looks Like The Old West Is On Sale

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIY70_0drCgRcY00

Many people dream about building their own home or getting their hands on a profitable piece of land. How about owning an entire town?

That can be a real possibility for a lucky buyer out there . Part of an old Colorado town is up for grabs and selling for $4.7 million, according to a listing on Zillow . This area of Saguache, Colorado takes you back in time to the Old West and comes with a saloon, ranch, the luxurious three-bedroom, three-bathroom Ponderosa Lodge, and more features.

Here's what part of the listing says about the 320 acres of land:

"History meets opportunity in this reproduction of a frontier town that is fully replicated & ready for you! ... Whether your needs are residential, agricultural or commercial, this property is sure to please. The panorama of privacy, peace, & possibility leave little to be desired in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that celebrates the old western era."

Here are some of the amenities if you become the owner of this slice of history:

  • 22 bedrooms
  • 24 bathrooms
  • 10 garage spaces
  • Private ranch
  • Operational hotel and dance hall
  • Saloon and restaurant
  • General store
  • Chapel
  • Shooting range
  • 2 ponds, 2 creeks, and 3 wells irrigated by the Harence ditch

If you drive there from Denver, it'll take just under 3.5 hours. Nearby attractions and destinations include Joyful Journey Hot Springs and the Wolf Creek Ski Resort & Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Click here to see photos of the breathtaking property.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
City
Saguache, CO
City
Denver, CO
Saguache, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Saguache, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Saguache, CO
Real Estate
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Old West#Dance Hall#Reproduction#Zillow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
866
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy