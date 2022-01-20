ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley receives award from ECP

Cover picture for the articleUpon returning home to a shared room at the Burford Manor Nursing Home in Davis on Jan. 10, 68 year old Larry Shirley felt a sense of pride and accomplishment, something seldom experienced his lifetime of hardship, hard luck, hard licks, hard knocks, hard work. That is about all...

nsu.edu

Alumnus Receives Jazz Educator Award

Dr. Joseph L. Jefferson’07 was recently selected the Jazz Education Network’s 2022 Ellis Marsalis Jr. Jazz Educator of the Year!. The award is named after legendary jazz educator and pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. It recognizes an outstanding collegiate jazz educator who represents the highest standards of teaching and whose results in the classroom have brought distinction to their institution and their students. Jefferson, director of Jazz Studies and an assistant professor at Southeast Missouri State University, received the award January 6, 2022, at the 13th Annual Jazz Education Network Conference held in Dallas January 5-8. Ellis Marsalis Jr., who passed away April 1, 2020 at 85, was the father of six sons including musicians Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis.
NORFOLK, VA
uic.edu

Betancur Receives Teaching Recognition Award

The University of Illinois Chicago Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs has selected John-Jairo Betancur for a 2021-2022 Teaching Recognition Program (TRP) award. This award is bestowed by the Office as a result of a vote among faculty members. The Teaching Recognition Program (TRP) is UIC's self-nominated, faculty-administered teaching award program. Offered through the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, the TRP offers a $1500 increment to the annual base salary of faculty who have documented their teaching excellence over the past three academic years.
CHICAGO, IL
uab.edu

Dr. Ryan Irvin receives Emerging Investigator Award from NHLBI

Marguerite “Ryan” Irvin, PhD, MS, Professor of Epidemiology, has received an Emerging Investigator Award (R35) from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). Irvin is the first investigator from the UAB School of Public Health and third at UAB overall to receive this award. The award will provide over $6 million dollars over a period of seven years to evaluate genetic risk scores that can help predict personal risk for cardiovascular and renal diseases as well as African Americans’ treatment responses to common antihypertensive therapies. The study will specifically test existing scores developed in other ethnic groups and create new and hopefully better performing scores for comparison.
SCIENCE
minicassia.com

Cassia Count Clerk Receives Award

Cassia County Clerk Joe Larsen Received the Mills-Adler Award for Outstanding County Elected Official from the Idaho Association of Counties in Boise. Idaho Association of County Clerks and Recorders (IACRC) president, Sharee Sprague, presented the award to Larsen. Recipients of this award are chosen by their peers. Larsen was elected...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
Larry James
University at Buffalo Reporter

Upadhyaya, Briner receive Graduate Student Mentoring Award

Shambhu Upadhyaya and Jason Briner are the recipients of the 2021-22 Excellence in Graduate Student Mentoring Award, presented by the Graduate School to recognize UB faculty for their support and development of graduate students through their mentoring activities. The award, established in 2012, is given annually to members of the...
BUFFALO, NY
WCIA

James Corbin to receive MLK Outstanding Achievement Award

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The third and final MLK award this year will be given to James “TYGAR” Corbin, a community resource specialist and mentor. Corbin works to connect members of the community with resources to help them through issues like homelessness, substance abuse and family separation. He says he’s been volunteering since 2016, and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
starjournalnow.com

Rhinelander High School math teacher receives award from the Navy

On Thursday, Jan. 6, Mr. Taylor Kloehn arrived at Rhinelander High School like it was any other day. Outside of a few extra inches of snow, the day was as routine as it could be. As a calculus teacher, he expected to teach his classes, like usual. Answer some math questions, like usual. Assign some homework, like usual. Little did he know, however, that the day was going to take a different direction.
RHINELANDER, WI
unl.edu

Ibrahim, gaiashkibos to receive Fulfilling the Dream awards

As part of its MLK Week observance, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln will present 2022 Fulfilling the Dream awards to Batool Ibrahim and Judi gaiashkibos. Presented during the university’s annual MLK Week observance, the annual awards honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The honors are reserved for individuals who have contributed to the university or Lincoln communities through their action in promoting the goals and vision of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
LINCOLN, NE
kciiradio.com

Washington County Fair Receives Blue Ribbon Award from State Association

The Washington County Fair was recently recognized for its service to youth programs and the community. The fair was given the 2021 “Blue Ribbon Fair” award by the Association of Iowa Fairs’ Board of Directors at the association’s annual conference and meeting this past December in Des Moines. Washington County was chosen from all the fairs in the association’s southeast district. Association Executive Director Thomas Barnes says the fair that receives this award must have shown progress in providing service to the youth programs in their community as well as serving the community in both the fair and interim events. The association extended their appreciation to the Washington County Fair Board, Washington County ISU Extension Office, 4-H leaders and members, area FFA chapters, and all the area volunteers involved that make the county fair a “Blue Ribbon Fair.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia native receives Southern Association award

Robert Ellis, career counselor for the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, recently won the Southern Association of Colleges and Employers' "New Professional Award." Recipients are selected based on "significant contributions to career services and/or recruitment" and "the unique quality of future leadership."
MAGNOLIA, AR
Post Register

Blackfoot couple receives philanthropy award from United Way

POCATELLO — A Blackfoot couple who recently donated $20,000 to help the United Way of Southeastern Idaho establish two innovative programs to help struggling families has received an award from the philanthropic organization. Tim and Sheri Forhan received the Outstanding Adult Philanthropist Award at the recent Idaho Philanthropy Day...
BLACKFOOT, ID
nerej.com

Thru the Lens: The Peabody Companies’ Cope receives award from iPODS For Wounded Veterans for Service to Nonprofit

Braintree, MA The Peabody Companies, a group of award-winning property management and real estate firms, is proud to announce that Senior Resident Services Manager Jacquie Cope, LICSW has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence from iPODS for Wounded Veterans. iPODS for Wounded Veterans, based in Wilmington, is a non-profit organization...
BRAINTREE, MA
hendersonvillestandard.com

Hendersonville Parks and Recreation receives state award

The Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association (TRPA) recently presented the 2021 New Facility Award (bu get of $500,000 or less) to Hendersonville Parks and Recreation for the City of Hendersonville Rugby Complex. In addition, two staff members were elected to the TRPA board. Assistant Director for Athletics and Events Dallas Long was elected as membership chair and Parks Maintenance Superintendent Jeremy Grenat was named facilities and parks branch chair-elect. Pictured (l-r) are Grenat, Long and Director Andy Gilley. SUBMITTED.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
CBS Minnesota

7 St. Paul Public Schools Move To Distance Learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Seven St. Paul Public Schools will temporarily move to online learning next week. Galtier Elementary, Creative Arts High School, Humboldt High School, and Rivereast Elementary and Secondary School moved to virtual learning on Friday and are scheduled to return in-person on Wednesday. Central High School, Highwood Hills Elementary School and St. Paul Music Academy will be online starting Monday and will return to in-person on Thursday. Earlier this week, hundreds of SPPS students walked out to demand better COVID-19 precautions in order to stay in school. Demands included more KN95 and N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus, and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Wyoming News

Governor Mark Gordon Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Wyoming School Choice Week" as Families, Teachers Celebrate Learning Choices

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 23-Jan. 29, 2022 will officially be Wyoming School Choice Week, thanks to a recent proclamation from Gov. Mark Gordon. This is the ninth time in ten years that Wyoming School Choice Week has been proclaimed by the state's governor. Gov. Gordon joins more than 25 other governors and several hundred local leaders around the country who have issued proclamations to coincide...
EDUCATION
wustl.edu

Nettles receives award from Society for Neuroscience

Sabin Nettles, a graduate student in the Department of Neuroscience at the School of Medicine, received the Pre/Postdoctoral Next Generation Award from the Society for Neuroscience in recognition of her outreach work introducing neuroscience to young students through the Brain Discovery initiative. Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content...
SCIENCE
lsr7.org

LSN Teacher Receives VFW Award

Deborah Parker, Modern Language Lead Teacher at Lee’s Summit North High School, earned the Smart/Maher Veterans of Foreign Wars National Citizenship Educational Award from VFW Post 5789. The honor recognizes the German language teacher for demonstrating leadership, citizenship and patriotism.
MILITARY

