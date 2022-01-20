Shirley receives award from ECP

The Washington County Fair was recently recognized for its service to youth programs and the community. The fair was given the 2021 “Blue Ribbon Fair” award by the Association of Iowa Fairs’ Board of Directors at the association’s annual conference and meeting this past December in Des Moines. Washington County was chosen from all the fairs in the association’s southeast district. Association Executive Director Thomas Barnes says the fair that receives this award must have shown progress in providing service to the youth programs in their community as well as serving the community in both the fair and interim events. The association extended their appreciation to the Washington County Fair Board, Washington County ISU Extension Office, 4-H leaders and members, area FFA chapters, and all the area volunteers involved that make the county fair a “Blue Ribbon Fair.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO