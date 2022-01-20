Shirley receives award from ECP

Dr. Joseph L. Jefferson’07 was recently selected the Jazz Education Network’s 2022 Ellis Marsalis Jr. Jazz Educator of the Year!. The award is named after legendary jazz educator and pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. It recognizes an outstanding collegiate jazz educator who represents the highest standards of teaching and whose results in the classroom have brought distinction to their institution and their students. Jefferson, director of Jazz Studies and an assistant professor at Southeast Missouri State University, received the award January 6, 2022, at the 13th Annual Jazz Education Network Conference held in Dallas January 5-8. Ellis Marsalis Jr., who passed away April 1, 2020 at 85, was the father of six sons including musicians Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis.
