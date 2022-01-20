CITY ANNOUNCES FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF THE LANDING

January 20, 2022 - Mayor Tom Henry announced today that the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division, in partnership with the Cincinnati-based company Model Group, will continue the revitalization of The Landing. This area is one of the most historically significant neighborhoods in Fort Wayne.

The $11.9 million project includes the historic preservation of three signature buildings on West Columbia Street, as well as new infill construction on two empty lots. Columbia Street West Bar and Grill, located at 135 West Columbia Street, and the upper floors of the building that houses Nawa, located across the street at 126 West Columbia Street, will be renovated. There will be new building construction behind Columbia Street West Bar and Grill and along a portion of the east side of the building.

“We are excited to partner with the Model Group on another project that will revitalize existing buildings in our downtown,” said Nancy Townsend, Director of Community Development. “We are confident in the work they are doing on the Landing and their focus on the adaptive reuse of these buildings to make them vibrant while maintaining the uniqueness of this historic place.”

The completed project will result in 21,326 square feet of new commercial and retail space along with 21 new housing units that will include a mix of affordable and market rate units. It is expected to lead to 106 construction jobs and 80 full time jobs.

“I continue to be encouraged by the positive momentum and investments we’re experiencing in Fort Wayne. In particular, The Landing area continues to grow and thrive,” said Mayor Henry. “Having a great partner in The Model Group assists us in our efforts to redevelop areas and build new developments through public-private partnerships.”

“We are thrilled to keep the positive momentum going at The Landing with this latest phase,” said Steve Smith of The Model Group. “Preserving Fort Wayne’s proud history while creating new vibrant spaces to attract the region’s best and brightest has been our goal from the beginning. We are grateful for the City’s vision and partnership to bring this to fruition.”

The City of Fort Wayne, through the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $750,000 in funding from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program to ensure the development of affordable housing is included in the project.

Construction is expected to be completed late 2022.