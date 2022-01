A trip down memory lane. Jensen Ackles shared memories of his time on the set of Dawson’s Creek, and he had only good things to say about his journey to Capeside. The Supernatural alum, 43, joined the beloved teen drama in the show’s sixth and final season, which aired from 2002 to 2003. “By the time I got there in season 6, everybody had kind of found their foothold,” the Texas native recalled during the Tuesday, January 18, episode of the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast. “The rocky aspects of on-set dating had kind of settled. Everybody knew their place, and so it was a little more settled.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO