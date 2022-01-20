ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hire Coach Mike Zimmer? Cowboys Prepare to Lose Dan Quinn & Joe Whitt Jr.

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 3 days ago

FRISCO - Dan Quinn got the top job as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator a year ago, and the team was also able to retain George Edwards - who applied for the same job - to work under him as a senior assistant who has been coaching linebackers.

Next year, Dallas' defense might be Edwards' - especially if both Quinn and another top assistant, Joe Whitt Jr., depart Dallas.

Also in play, we're told: a reunion with former top defensive assistant Mike Zimmer, recently fired as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

An NFL source tells CowboysSI.com that should Quinn leave after this season - he's now fielding interview requests for virtually every NFL opening and is being "zeroed in on'' by the Denver Broncos - there is support inside The Star for the elevation of Edwards.

But as we've noted all along: Other possibilities will exist, including the elevation of staffer Joe Whitt Jr., though he could go with Quinn, or move in another scenario, and the reunion with Mike Zimmer (with deep Jones family ties).

But tap the brakes on elevating Whitt - or on having him leave with Quinn.On Wednesday night, NFL Network is reporting that the Seattle Seahawks, who just dismissed defensive coordinator Ken Norton (the former Cowboys player), want to interview Whitt for that vacancy.

At this point, the Cowboys might feel fortunate if Edwards stays.

Raiders Players Support Hiring Ex Cowboys Coach Rich Bisaccia

"People listen him,” Carr said of Bisaccia. “And not just people, our team listens to him. I love him so much. I’m thankful for him.''

57 minutes ago

57 minutes ago

Who Will Cowboys Play In 2022?

In addition to the NFC East, Dallas will host Tom Brady and Joe Burrow

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: Apologetic Dak Prescott Fined by NFL For Referee Remarks

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,'' Prescott says - but a fine is still due.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

"Edwards,'' one source said, "is the smartest, toughest teacher in the building.''

Edwards has experience as a coordinator, most famously in Minnesota, where he oversaw the defense for Zimmer. Edwards has grown close to head coach Mike McCarthy and is instrumental in helping Quinn oversee a Dallas defense that has experienced a great turnaround in the year, with its 12-5 record and playoff berth. Edwards is also a key teacher for star rookie Micah Parsons, who will win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and get Defensive Player of the Year votes as well.

Whitt (who is Dallas holds the title of "defensive passing game coordinator/secondary'' is also highly qualified, and has ties to both Quinn and Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy. A source tells us that Quinn would want to take Cowboys D-line coach Aden Durde with him at his new job.

Assuming Quinn departs, he will be missed. But between Edwards, Zimmer, Whitt and others, the Cowboys are already preparing for that, hoping to not miss a beat. ... while hoping to not lose too many assistants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSCER_0drCfXsh00

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Norton
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Micah Parsons
Fox Sports Radio

Should the Cowboys Replace Mike McCarthy with Dan Quinn?

TJ Houshmandzadeh: "Dan Quinn is average. As a head coach, he's 43-42. That's average to me. You're a .500 coach. What makes him a better coach than Mike McCarthy? Mike McCarthy isn't average, his record states that that's not the case. Dan Quinn had a big lead in the Super Bowl, he lost it. Did he turn Dallas' defense around? He did, I give him credit for that. He put Micah Parsons in situations that people didn't believe Parsons could be successful in. But why would I replace Mike McCarthy with somebody that's proven over time to be an average head coach? I'm not doing that."
NFL
247Sports

Dan Quinn news: Would Jerry Jones move on from Mike McCarthy if NFL team offers Cowboys DC its head coach job?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is drawing interest from almost every NFL team with a head coaching vacancy, but people around the league believe that the franchise could make a move and keep him — perhaps as head coach. Adam Schefter joined Postseason NFL Countdown Sunday morning and relayed that NFL sources are waiting to see what happens with the Cowboys if or when Quinn is offered a job, as head coach Mike McCarthy's status remains unconfirmed by owner Jerry Jones.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lose Dan Quinn Joe#The Minnesota Vikings#Cowboyssi Com#Nfl Network#The Seattle Seahawks#Raiders Players Support#Dak Prescott Fined
zonecoverage.com

Mike Zimmer Wasn't the Only Reason the Minnesota Vikings Failed

There haven’t been many kind words in the days since the Minnesota Vikings fired Mike Zimmer. Eric Kendricks criticized his “fear-based culture.” Brian O’Neill lamented that Zimmer never said hello in the hallway. Adam Thielen cherished that he had input on Zimmer’s replacement. Any way...
NFL
Bring Me The News

Matthew Coller: Did the Vikings wait too long to fire Zimmer, Spielman?

It’s always ugly at the end. If you Google search news stories surrounding any NFL coach right after they got fired, you’re going to have breakdowns of everything that went wrong. Everyone picks at the bones and lots of people have reasons to point the finger at one person, when there’s always plenty of blame to go around. To paraphrase Kirk Cousins – who has said nothing publicly about his coach and GM being fired – it’s always a combination of factors for why a team doesn’t succeed. (Stunning that Cousins hasn’t taken any responsibility for what happened, by the way. Totally. Stunning.)
NFL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears interviewed Dan Quinn for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator.

The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager and 11 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires. Dan Quinn interviewed for the coach opening Saturday, the Bears announced. Dan Quinn Title: Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Age: 51 Experience Quinn is among the more experienced Bears candidates after ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn to Interview in Person with Giants

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has another interview request in his stuffed in-box - and those in Cowboys Nation who are worried in general about Quinn leaving for a head coaching job might want to be especially worried here. Because the request comes from the New York...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys Joe Whitt Jr. drawing interest from other teams as a defensive coordinator

Ever since the Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, speculation over the fate of their coaching staff has been a hot topic. It’s starts at the top, where Jerry Jones has been a little bit coy about the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. Stephen Jones said he was confident McCarthy would be the coach in 2022, and McCarthy also feels that way. But as of yet Jerry Jones has not come right out and said that, leading to some speculation about the future of the head coach in Dallas.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens request to interview Cowboys assistant Joe Whitt Jr. for coordinator job

Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore aren’t the only Dallas staffers who are finding themselves in demand now that the Cowboys’ season is over. Joe Whitt Jr., the team’s defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, has reportedly drawn the attention of the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have requested permission to speak with Whitt about becoming their new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy