The Verdict: Beamer addressed the missing piece

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 80-71 loss to No. 2 Auburn on Saturday. Kentucky is going to need to win some resume-building games as we get closer to March Madness, and I think this would have been one if TyTy Washington hadn't gone out. Either one of these teams could be in the Final Four. They didn't dominate the glass like they normally did and minus one of their core players, on the road against No. 2, it's just a predictable outcome. We saw how important Washington was in this game. He's the most well-rounded, balanced player they have outside of Oscar Tshiebwe. I don't think you could feel any worse about the team after today but I get the frustration at the missed opportunity.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO