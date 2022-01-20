ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mellencamp says he suffered a heart attack at age 42: ‘I learned my lesson’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mellencamp no longer takes his life for granted after he suffered a major health scare in 1994. “I had lots of doctors going, ‘John, your cholesterol’s way too high and you smoke,’” the “Hurts So Good” artist told People magazine on Tuesday. “I’d go, ‘F–k it.’ I learned my lesson...

John Mellencamp Admits He ‘Always Detested’ ‘Jack and Diane’

John Mellencamp revealed that he’d “always detested” his hit song “Jack & Diane” despite its huge success. “I always detested that song until the last couple, three years,” the singer admitted during a recent conversation with Forbes. Mellencamp further explained that he's still shocked to see the song connecting with people 40 years after it was released. “I watched a football game this past weekend, and 80,000 people were singing that song at half time. Can you imagine? I thought, ‘Shit.’ I said, ‘How do all these fucking people know this song?’"
John Mellencamp’s Mortal Reckoning

In 2012, the singer and songwriter John Mellencamp was given the John Steinbeck Award, presented annually to an artist, thinker, activist, or writer whose work exemplifies, among other virtues, Steinbeck’s “belief in the dignity of people who by circumstance are pushed to the fringes.” The grace of the marginalized is a long-standing theme of Mellencamp’s writing. The musician, who comes from Indiana and began releasing records in the late nineteen-seventies, is known as a populist soothsayer, an irascible and unpretentious spokesman for hardworking, rural-born folks. Yet Mellencamp has also bristled at this characterization, which is largely rooted in fantasy: men gazing wistfully out the windows of vintage pickup trucks, watching dust blow by, listening to some parched and distant radio station. The image of such “real,” non-coastal Americans has become a useful cudgel for conservatives looking to depict their opponents as élitist buffoons; Mellencamp finds this grotesque. “Let’s address the ‘voice of the heartland’ thing,” he told Paul Rees, whose satisfying biography, “Mellencamp,” came out last year. “Indiana is a red state. And you’re looking at the most liberal motherfucker you know. I am for the total overthrow of the capitalist system. Let’s get all those motherfuckers out of here.”
John Mellencamp Says He Was Always The ‘Poor Man’s Bruce Springsteen

On Friday (January 21st), John Mellencamp will release his 25th album, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, with advance reviews touting the set as not only a return to form but breaking new ground for the rock veteran. Joining Mellencamp for the sessions was Bruce Springsteen, who guests on three songs. Mellencamp...
John Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages

The Museum of Art-DeLand will feature a solo exhibit of works by John Mellencamp, opening Jan. 14. Best known for his music, Mr. Mellencamp is an accomplished painter who has seriously pursued his art for more than 35 years. Solo exhibits include the Butler Institute of American Art, the Tennessee State Museum, the Museum of Art-DeLand, the Morris Museum of Art and three exhibits, including a two-man show with Robert Rauschenberg, at ACA Galleries in New York.
