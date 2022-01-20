ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NC

VFW essay contest winner to compete in speech contest

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d781l_0drCekN300
Daily Journal file photo Jude Howard reads his patriotic essay at the VFW.

TROY — A local student will be representing American Legion Post 147 in the American Legion Oritician Contest next weekend.

Jude Howard, of Rockingham, received the VFW Post 4203’s Voice of Democracy award for his essay on patriotism last week. In the upcoming contest, he will give a freeform (meaning without notes to reference) speech that will be between 8-10 minutes long on the topic of the Constitution, which he open to Howard’s interpretation. He will also not have a microphone or a podium, according to Carlton Hawkins of Post 147.

The first round of the contest will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Montgomery Community College, 1011 Page St. in troy. Doors open at noon.

The winner, out of the 3 or 4 contestants, will move on to compete in the divisional round in Concord.

Howard’s winning essay in the VFW essay contest — which gave contestants the prompt: “America, Where Do We Go From Here?” — focused on the U.S. response to the pandemic.

“We’ve had challenging times before, and have emerged even stronger,” Jude said. “No American leader has ever been at a crossroad and said, ‘Let’s go back.’ They’ve always said, ‘Let’s move forward.’”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

Nonprofit seeks assistance maintaining Old Westview Cemetery

Flowers are placed on unmarked graves at the Old Westview Cemetery. Rose Young is asking for help to maintain the Old Westview Cemtery. WADESBORO — After a 21-year effort to maintain the historic Old Westview Cemetery through a nonprofit, Rose Young is worried that a new generation isn’t taking enough interest in the cemetery to ensure that the graves of her ancestors and of others buried there will be maintained.
WADESBORO, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

December birth announcements

The following parents have authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:. If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your pregnancy care provider. December 3, 2021. Brittany N. Morman and Bradley A. Smith,...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

John Hood | Revolutionary history surrounds us

RALEIGH — When I set out a couple of years ago to write my first novel, a historical fantasy called Mountain Folk, I decided to set most the action during the American Revolution. It’s my favorite period in American history. After all, I’m a native North Carolinian — which means I grew up surrounded by reminders of our nation’s founding era.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
Rockingham, NC
Education
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Concord, NC
Rockingham, NC
Government
Richmond County Daily Journal

RCC announces honor lists for 2021 fall semester

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2021 Fall Semester. The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.
HAMLET, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

MLK Day celebration to be held virtually

ROCKINGHAM — “Breaking Barriers Through His Dream” is the theme for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Celebration. The Richmond County Martin Luther King Celebration Foundation holds a gala, a prayer breakfast, youth events, a worship service and luncheon each year. This year, there...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy