Houston, TX

Exclusive-Shell to supply crude to Pemex’s Texas refinery under long-term pact, sources say

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY/HOUSTON (Reuters) – Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos on Thursday will sign a long-term crude supply contract with Royal Dutch Shell as part of its acquisition of the Deer Park refinery in Texas, according to a document and people familiar with the matter. Pemex and Shell...

Related
AFP

US extends protection of Venezuelan oil unit Citgo

The US Treasury on Thursday extended by one year a rule that shields Citgo, a US-based unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, from being seized by creditors, the department said. Now, as part of the sanctions against PDVSA, the Treasury has extended by a year a decree which bars Citgo from being sold off to creditors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico closes Deer Park refinery deal with Shell

Mexico City, Mexico — Pemex has taken control of the Deer Park Refinery in Texas. On Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made the announcement after the deal was completed the day before. On Friday morning, AMLO said the refinery fully belonged to Mexico after the finalizing...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Pipeline Company Threatening To Cut Off Natural Gas Service To 5 Texas Power Plants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A major pipeline company is threatening to cutoff natural gas to five power plants in Texas, a move that could have a major impact on the state power grid. Several subsidiaries of electricity generation company Vistra Corp., including Dallas-based Luminant Energy, filed a request with the Texas Railroad Commission on January 19 to stop the shutdown. In the complaint the companies said the “threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited”. The fight centers around money related to the February 2021 winter storms. The pipeline company Energy Transfer LP — which is run by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren — says Luminant needs to pay $21 million in penalties for oversupplying natural gas during the deadly winter freeze that knocked off gas supplies, contributing to power outages that left many Texans in the dark for days when the state was experiencing unusually frigid temperatures. Luminant says the power plants that would be shut down serve some 400,000 Texas homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools.
DALLAS, TX
Union faults BP’s proposals in local refinery negotiations

HOUSTON (Reuters) – The United Steelworkers union (USW) on Friday said proposals by energy giant BP Plc would undermine its 56-year-old national program for refinery and chemical plant worker contracts. People in the USW familiar with the matter said BP has put forward proposals in local negotiations at its...
HOUSTON, TX
Seekingalpha.com

Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$1.0 from last Friday's close

This week's DOE inventory update showed a 2.8mb draw in crude and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO); though "core products" like gasoline built, while non-core products like propane and "other oils" drew heavily (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX). OPEC's monthly report included official production statistics for December, and showed the Cartel performing a bit...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Mexico’s Pemex takes ownership of Deer Park refinery

Mexico’s state-owned oil company on Thursday closed the deal to acquire its first U.S. refinery, planting Petroleos Mexicanos’ flag firmly in Greater Houston as others back away from fossil fuels. Shell Oil Co., the U.S. subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, had owned the refinery for more than 90...
DEER PARK, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Shell completes sale of interest in Deer Park refinery to partner Pemex

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Shell Oil Company, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has completed the sale of its interest in Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership, a 50-50 joint venture between Shell Oil Company and P.M.I. Norteamerica, S.A. De C.V. (a subsidiary of Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex) for $596 million, a combination of cash and debt.
DEER PARK, TX
Seekingalpha.com

Shell set for major work at Europe's biggest oil refinery

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it is preparing to carry out major maintenance work at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands in the coming five months. Shell says it will inspect, clean and replace a large number of installations inside and out, with work scheduled to begin later this month and last until the end of June.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA data show an unexpected rise in last week's U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories climbed by 500,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 14. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 700,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. Data were delayed by a day this week because of Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 1.4 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory increase of 5.9 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by 1.4 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey expected a supply gain of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.1 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 1.3 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

Shell says electricity to meet 60% of China’s energy use by 2060

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China may triple electricity generation to supply 60% of the country’s total energy under Beijing’s carbon-neutral goal by 2060, up from the current 23%, Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday. Shell is one of the largest global investors in China’s energy sector, with business...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

