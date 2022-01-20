Breaking the cycle of emotional hoarding

You may have watched television shows or heard about someone who hoards. Usually, we think of piles and piles of stuff. Hoarders typically cannot throw away anything and find reasons to save old papers, rubber bands, empty bottles, or anything they deem as important. They suffer extreme distress at the thought...
Codependent behavior is a psychological condition that involves an unhealthy relationship attachment style. Initially, counselors use the term primarily to refer to partners and family members involved with a person struggling with addiction. However, the definition has since expanded and updated to include a broader range of different toxic attachments.
Many on the front lines working to address violence in our area say one path forward is listening to better understand how people find themselves in a cycle of crime. Today, we’ll hear from William Hill who was formerly incarcerated. Released from jail, struggling to find employment, he joined the High Point Community Against Violence job training program where he became a skilled carpenter and construction worker. In October, Hill received his commercial driver’s license. Today he’s fully employed as a certified truck driver. Hill says a decade ago his life looked very different. He shared his story with WFDD’s David Ford.
Memory loss can occur with mild concussions—even a single concussion can impact the ability to remember. Persistent symptoms of memory loss often happen with multiple concussions.
A concussion can cause a person to forget the events surrounding the head injury itself or the accident that caused it, parts of conversations, where things were left, retracing a route, and losing track of what day or time it is. Concussions tend to impact short-term memory more than long-term memory. Those suffering from memory issues often have trouble remembering to remember, which is referred to as prospective memory and can affect things like keeping appointments or returning phone calls. Prospective memory loss most commonly presents in individuals with moderate to severe TBIs.
Those struggling with memory problems may use memory devices such as alarms, grocery lists, written or digital reminders, pillboxes, or storing all necessary items in a specific area, and limiting or getting rid of distractions before trying to learn or remember information.
SUNDAY, Jan. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If winter gets you down, you may have a form of depression called SAD.
That's short for seasonal affective disorder.
SAD brings on mood changes during fall and winter, when there is less sunlight, and symptoms typically ease up in the spring. But the American Psychiatric Association says SAD goes beyond the "winter blues." Its symptoms can range from mild to severe and...
The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds.
"One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
A husband has been criticised for complaining that his wife - who is a stay at home mum - should "just get on with her job" after she expressed how she feels like she's being "treated like a servant." The 36-year-old husband decided to turn to Reddit's "Am I the...
A 29-year-old shop manager has been left completely blind after bungling doctors twice misdiagnosed his incurable brain tumour as 'work stress'. Andi Peel, from Leicester, began suffering from severe headaches while running a Carphone Warehouse mobile phone store in August 2019. He visited his GP after the pain continued only...
Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for two months while battling Covid has revealed how she dreamed her body was 'floating down a river' while comatose and that she loves 'mundane moments' now that she is well. Grace Victory, 31, from High Wycombe, who has built a...
Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
An organization that knows individual redemption takes the support of a community. When Zora found herself homeless, on drugs and pregnant, she knew she had to clean up her life. Zora, 32, grew up in Chicago with ‘good parents’ who went through a ‘nasty divorce.’. “I ended...
