ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Team USA unveils Olympic opening ceremony uniforms by Ralph Lauren

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbpFN_0drCdDOz00

NEW YORK (AP) — Team USA’s opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology, along with a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white.

The jackets unveiled Thursday by official outfitter Ralph Lauren include a smart, honeycomb-like fabric layer built in that expands or contracts in response to temperature changes — all without the use of a battery or wired technology.

The assist by a company called Skyscrape follows battery-powered cooling and heating tech the company used for some previous looks for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Bobsledder Aja Evans, a bronze medalist at Sochi and an alternate this time around, was pleased with the new gear that she modeled for media at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in Soho downtown.

Team USA will wear buffalo plaid uniforms by Ralph Lauren in closing ceremony

“This is my favorite look,” said the three-time Olympian, who didn’t medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. “It feels good and can go from indoor to outdoor.”

Female athletes will parade Feb. 4 at the start of the games in China wearing red boots and red fleece pants with predominantly navy jackets. The men’s looks are mostly white. Both will be wearing navy knit beanies, and both get the large bonus pouch on the front of their jackets to go with roomy side pockets and graphic touches on sleeves.

Ralph Lauren went with navy for their gloves, and all athletes will be provided with masks to help guard against COVID-19. Team USA’s paralympians will receive the same gear. The uniforms were made in the U.S. The team’s closing ceremony looks in a buffalo plaid design were unveiled in October.

Evans, who competes in two-person bobsled, wasn’t particularly nervous about soon heading to China while the omicron variant still poses challenges. The host country has severely restricted spectators and taken other precautions.

“We test every other day within the sport of bobsled and when we get to Beijing, we’ll be testing every single day,” she said.

The 33-year-old Evans said she’ll miss the camaraderie of Olympic Village life, exchanging Olympic pins, meeting fellow athletes from all over the world and attending events in other sports.

Olympic athletes urged not to criticize China

“This Olympic Village life will be a lot different than my previous Olympic Games. I know that, you know, with the COVID restrictions, there won’t be as much interacting and mingling or even going to other events. That’s going to be a bit disappointing and unfortunate. But the fact that the Olympic Games are going on is a blessing,” she said.

Evans, from the south side of Chicago, grew up in track and field with Olympic hopes. At the urging of a college coach, she switched to bobsled after graduation. Though she lives in Atlanta, she returns to Chicago often to encourage other kids like her to reach for their dreams.

Vonetta Flowers is another reason Evans turned to bobsled. At the 2002 Winter Olympics, Flowers and driver Jill Bakken won the gold medal in the two-woman event. Flowers became the first African American woman to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.

“My journey through sports has shown me that my purpose is to help continue to inspire young women and children,” said Evans, who is one of many African American athletes now in the sport. “I go back home and talk to the kids where I sat in those same seats in the Chicago public school system, and to see someone like myself who looks exactly like them have an Olympic medal in a Winter Olympic sport just shows you that it’s possible.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

‘Campus Check-In’ makes its debut on WGN News Now on Friday

CHICAGO – From the fall through the late spring, a number of college teams at different levels with athletes from around the globe take to their respective fields of competition to represent their school. Along with the thousands of athletes who play, there are millions of fans who tune into watch the sports no matter […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Random Hawlight: A salute to Les Grobstein

CHICAGO – Everyone in the world of sports journalism has an impact on their readers, listeners, or views in their own specific way. The style to which they do so makes them unique, with each adding their own personal touch to reporting the news of the times. With that in mind, it’s safe to say […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Aja Evans
WGN News

Arwady: Chicago passed Omicron peak, but we’re not out of the woods

CHICAGO — Chicago COVID-19 cases continue to trend in the right direction. Nearly all of the indicators show the city has passed the peak of the Omicron variant, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to let down your guard. During a LIVE Q&A Thursday, Dr. Allison Arwady said the city’s proof of vaccination requirement could […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

UAE bans flying of recreational drones after fatal attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has banned the flying of drones in the country for recreation after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed a fatal drone attack on an oil facility and major airport in the country. As of Saturday, drone hobbyists and other operators of light electric sports aircraft face “legal […]
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympic Games#Team Usa#Beijing Olympics#Ap#Navy#Skyscrape#Bobsledder#Polo Ralph Lauren
WGN News

Isiaih Mosley scores 40, Missouri State beat No. 22 Loyola Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 40 points and Missouri State beat No. 22 Loyola Chicago 79-69 on Saturday, ending the Ramblers’ 10-game winning streak. Donovan Clay added 16 points and Gaige Prim 11 for the Bears (15-6, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference), who last beat an AP Top 25 team Dec. 28, 2011, when they […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WGN News

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of slain Marine

The widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin, alleging the actor exposed them to a flood of social media hatred by claiming on Instagram that one sister was an “insurrectionist” for attending former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., rally on Jan. 6 last year.
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

WGN News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy