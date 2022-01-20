Youngkin Unveils Covid-19 Plan

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) has unveiled a Covid-19 action plan aimed at combatting the virus. The plan does not include any vaccine mandates. Youngkin opposed them during the campaign for Governor.

Rather, Youngkin's plan focuses on education. The Administration plans to hold vaccine events around the Commonwealth. They also plan to expand efforts to get the vaccine into "disproportionately unvaccinated communities."

The executive order tied to the plan also aims to increase flexibility of health care providers to meet staffing shortages. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association calls it a welcome step. Former Governor Ralph Northam (D) issued a State of Emergency taking similar steps in the final days of his campaign.