Sony Expects Activision Blizzard Games to Stay Multiplatform

Sony today released their first statement following the massive Microsoft-Activison Blizzard acquisition announcement. Two days out from the industry shaking announcement, the dust has barely settled. Should the deal be approved by regulatory bodies in US and Europe, what the mid-2023 acquisition means for Activision Blizzard properties on PlayStation platforms is anyone’s guess. Microsoft is apparently keeping the door open for “some titles” on PlayStation, but what those titles might be is unclear. However, the one voice we have yet to hear from is PlayStation itself. At least, until now.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO