ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony Expects Activision Blizzard Games to Stay Multiplatform

By Dave LeClair
howtogeek.com
 3 days ago

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read...

www.howtogeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

Your Netflix Subscription Now Includes 12 Mobile Games

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

After Bashing the Notch, Samsung Embraces It

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
ELECTRONICS
futuregamereleases.com

Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard, Deal Expected to Close in FY2023

Well, who would have ever thought of such an event for today? It came out of the blue that Microsoft is closing a deal with Activision Blizzard, as the creators of Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, StarCraft may forces with Team Xbox soon. Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard for...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
howtogeek.com

How to Screenshot and Video Capture on a PS5

Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

PSA: If Someone Says “Try My Game” on Discord, Say “No”

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
TECHNOLOGY
howtogeek.com

Opera Just Launched a Crypto Browser for Some Reason

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

Apple’s Safari Is Leaking Your Browsing Data

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard Games#Stay Multiplatform#The News Editor#Android Authority#Digital Trends#The Wall Street Journal#Call Of Duty#Xbox
gamesindustry.biz

Xbox's Activision Blizzard is about more than beating Sony | Opinion

Microsoft acquiring one of the world's biggest games publishers is certainly not good news for PlayStation. Even if Call of Duty remains a multiformat IP (which given its scale and reach, may be the case), losing more big brands and big developers to Xbox is going to make life harder for PlayStation, and indeed anyone trying to keep people engaged in their ecosystems.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Sony Releases First Statement Following Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Announcement

Sony today released their first statement following the massive Microsoft-Activison Blizzard acquisition announcement. Two days out from the industry shaking announcement, the dust has barely settled. Should the deal be approved by regulatory bodies in US and Europe, what the mid-2023 acquisition means for Activision Blizzard properties on PlayStation platforms is anyone’s guess. Microsoft is apparently keeping the door open for “some titles” on PlayStation, but what those titles might be is unclear. However, the one voice we have yet to hear from is PlayStation itself. At least, until now.
BUSINESS
howtogeek.com

Microsoft Releases Fix for Broken VPNs on Windows 10 and 11

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
SOFTWARE
cogconnected.com

Bobby Kotick Expected to Leave Activision Blizzard, Thanks to Microsoft

Could Microsoft’s Deal Lead to a Better Activision Blizzard?. Bobby Kotick has released a statement on Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. And while the wording was vague, it could imply that he’ll be leaving the moment Microsoft sees no use for him. And according to sources in the Wall St. Journal, those implications may be more likely than you think.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
pocketgamer.biz

Microsoft: mobile gaming key to Activision Blizzard acquisition

The games industry was already shaken earlier this year with Take-Two’s $12.7 billion acquisition of Zynga, a figure that now pales in comparison with Microsoft’s $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard. In a call to investors, Microsoft stated that a principal purpose of the acquisition is to reach...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Sony expect Microsoft to keep Activision games on PlayStation “due to contractual agreements”

Sony expects that Activision games will still come to PlayStation consoles if Microsoft’s buyout is completed, keeping some of the biggest franchises in video games as cross-platform titles and not turning them into Xbox exclusives. You might be doubting them, but they cite existing contractual agreements between PlayStation and Activision as the reason for their belief.
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

Apple Closes Its Education Discount Loophole in the USA

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
BUSINESS
Channel 3000

Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal poses ‘monumental challenge’ to Sony

Microsoft’s blockbuster purchase of video game developer Activision Blizzard could pose a serious threat for Sony. Shares of the maker of the PlayStation console, a major rival to Microsoft’s Xbox, plummeted nearly 13% in Tokyo on Wednesday after Microsoft announced the nearly $70 billion deal. That was the worst plunge in Sony’s stock price since 2008, according to data provider Refinitiv.
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

Sony Responds to Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, Citing Contractual Agreements

Sony has responded to Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, citing contractual agreements. Earlier this week, Microsoft dropped a megaton when it announced it has acquired publisher Activision-Blizzard. The nearly $70 billion deal is expected to close somewhere next year and will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue after Tencent and Sony. As expected, following the announcement, people started asking questions about the possible exclusivity of Activision’s massive IPs, including the Diablo and Call of Duty franchises. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Microsoft intends to keep “some” franchises multiplatform, whereas others will become exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. Microsoft’s Xbox head, Phil Spencer, later said that he doesn’t want to pull communities away from PlayStation by making future games from Activision-Blizzard Xbox exclusives.
BUSINESS
howtogeek.com

Still Getting G Suite For Free? Get Ready to Pay Up

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy