ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Another homeowner’s dog killed in suspected bear attack in N.J. town, police say

By Anthony G. Attrino
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A dog was mauled to death late Wednesday in Sussex County, not far from where a 400-pound black bear killed a dog and bit its homeowner on Jan. 3, authorities said. Bill Pierce of Layton Lane in Sparta told NJ Advance Media he let “Tommy,” his 5-year-old Yorkie, out in the...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

All monkeys accounted for after 3 escaped in Pa. truck crash

A frantic search for monkeys missing in the Pennsylvania cold ended Saturday night will all 100 primates located, state police said. Three cynomolgus macaque monkeys escaped during a crash Friday afternoon on Route 54 near Interstate 80 in Montour County, when a pickup truck towing a trailer with 100 of the animals collided with a dump truck, Pennsylvania State Police at the Milton barracks said.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Sparta Township, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
West Milford, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Attacks#Dog#Police#Nj Advance Media#Fish Wildlife Division#Dep
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton police help toddler back home in frigid cold

Easton police helped return a toddler home after he was found outside after dark in Thursday’s frigid weather. Police were called about 6 p.m. to South 10th and Butler streets after a woman found the boy without shoes and crying uncontrollably, according to emergency radio broadcasts. Temperatures on Thursday...
LehighValleyLive.com

1 officer killed, 1 wounded in Harlem shooting, NYPD says

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Police Department officer was killed and another gravely injured Friday night after responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to a law enforcement official. It was originally reported that the suspect was also killed in the shooting in Harlem, but police confirmed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
LehighValleyLive.com

KidsPeace can’t stay silent on incidents of kids getting hurt at N. Whitehall campus | Turkeys & Trophies

A 12-year-old girl ended up at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest this week with injuries that Pennsylvania State Police say were the result of an assault at the KidsPeace campus in North Whitehall Township. State police, which has jurisdiction over North Whitehall, said they only learned of the assault after Lehigh Valley Hospital contacted them. KidsPeace, which provides mental health services for children at the campus, didn’t initially report the matter. The investigation into the assault is ongoing and only limited details have been publicly released, but we can’t comprehend any situation where it would be appropriate for an organization to not immediately contact law enforcement after an assault on a child under its care. KidsPeace had an opportunity to explain when lehighvalleylive.com first reached out on Wednesday, but a spokesman declined to comment on the incident, citing client confidentiality and privacy issues. The organization released a statement the next day that it does in fact have a policy for when to contact law enforcement and indicated it is “looking into how the policy was followed in this particular situation, and what steps need to be taken to ensure our staff maintains good communication with the authorities for the protection of our clients going forward.” That’s a start but KidsPeace should plan on disclosing the findings of its internal investigation. We can’t compel the organization to do so, but there are government agencies out there who can and should. For now, we’ll simply remind KidsPeace that there is a public interest in what happens on its campus that goes beyond mere curiosity. Our community’s most vulnerable youth are being treated there, and it’s critical we know what’s being done to ensure their safety.
WHITEHALL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

12-year-old reportedly attacked by group of 10 juveniles at KidsPeace, cops say

A 12-year-old girl was assaulted Tuesday at the KidsPeace youth facility in North Whitehall Township, state police said. Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem at 9 p.m. Tuesday responded to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township for the reported assault. Police say it took place at psychiatric hospital on the KidsPeace Orchard Hills Campus, 5330 Kidspeace Drive, but the non-profit organization didn’t report it. A news release from state police didn’t indicate why.
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy