ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

What Do Medical Assistants Do?

By Unitek College
unitekcollege.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn about the most common Medical Assisting duties, responsibilities, and procedures. Medical Assisting is an honorable profession and an incredibly rewarding career path. Not only do Medical Assistants complete administrative and clinical tasks, but they offer compassion and kindness to those that need it most. They strive to make life easier...

www.unitekcollege.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Assistants#Blood Test#Medical Histories#Medical Assisting#Medical Specialty#Schedule
The Independent

Leaked NHS data reveals mental health services are ‘failing’ Black children

Ethnic minority children and adults are continuing to be failed by mental health services, according to leaked NHS data that shows higher rates of detention and lower access to community care during the pandemic, The Independent can reveal.A leaked NHS report into the use of mental health services by minority ethnic and white patients in 2021 shows that Black and mixed-raced children accounted for 36 per cent of young people detained in the highest-level units, despite representing just 11 per cent of the population.The figures, seen by The Independent, suggest that children from Black backgrounds also have lower levels of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Almost half of the 3,187 'Covid patients' in Massachusetts hospitals have been admitted for an unrelated condition, officials reveal

Almost half of 'Covid hospitalizations' in Massachusetts are among people who were admitted for a non-virus related reason. The revelation by state health officials Thursday makes the state the first to differentiate between hospitalizations 'with' Covid versus hospitalizations 'because of' Covid. This failure to differentiate nationwide has led to record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
healio.com

“What Questions Do You Have?”: Teaching Medical Students to Use an Open-Ended Phrase for Eliciting Patients' Questions

Patients frequently do not understand health information received in clinical settings, yet rates of question-asking by patients are low, particularly for patients with lower health literacy skills. Experts recommend that health care professionals attempt to elicit patients' questions by using an open-ended phrase, such as “What questions do you have?” as opposed to a closed-ended phrase like, “Do you have any questions?” We compared question-eliciting techniques used during video-recorded observed structured clinical examinations among medical students who had completed a mostly didactic curriculum on health literacy and clear communication (n = 46) to students who completed a newer longitudinal problem-based communication curriculum (n = 32). Students were not aware that they were being observed for specific communication skills. Compared to controls, students in the intervention group were more likely to spontaneously attempt to elicit questions from a standardized patient (65.2% vs. 84.4%, p = .06), and were significantly more likely to use an open-ended phrase to do so (6.7% vs. 51.9%, p = .0002). The longitudinal communication skills curriculum was successful in creating long-term patient-centered question-eliciting habits. Further research is needed to determine whether eliciting questions with an open-ended technique result in patients asking more or different clarifying questions during the closing phase of clinical encounters. [HLRP: Health Literacy Research and Practice. 2022;6(1):e12–e16.]
HEALTH
Daily Evergreen

OPINION: Do not overlook therapy and medication

Editors note: Trigger warning, this column mentions topics of mental health and suicide. The topic of mental health is a very personal one for me and many others in our WSU community. Every student has their own journey. There is a trend of mental health crises and suicide attempts during...
PULLMAN, WA
Wyoming News

Health Highlights: Jan. 24, 2022

U.S. teens in mental health crisis. Data shows that young Americans were already suffering high rates of anxiety and depression before the COVID crisis shut down schools and overturned daily life. Experts and teenagers themselves tell HealthDay Now about the toll on mental health. Read more Can some people with macular degeneration avoid monthly eye injections? Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss in the United States. But new research suggests that at least some patients might be safely weaned off a...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Denver

‘Human Behind The Badge’: Foundation Advocates For Colorado Health Care Workers

DENVER (CBS4) – As the pandemic approaches the two-year mark, a Colorado organization is hoping it can get mental health assistance to health care workers. The All Clear Foundation is receiving nearly $2 Million from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services to reduce burnout and promote wellness. (credit: All Clear Foundation) “It’s the human behind the badge, the uniform and the scrubs that’s really suffering right now,” said Rhonda Kelly, the Executive Director of the All Clear Foundation. “Anxiety and depression are off the charts for our population over the past two years.” Kelly started working to get more mental health...
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy