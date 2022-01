Netflix announced on Friday that it will raise the prices on the majority of its subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada. Its goal is to gain more revenue #obviously. There will be a $1 increase for the Standard plan and a $2 increase for the Premium plan that includes 4K streaming. This makes the new monthly price for the standard plan $15.50 over the previous $14, with new price for the 4K Premium plan rising to $19.99 from $17.99. This will be the streamer’s 6th price increase since 2014 when Netflix raised its standard plan price to $8.99 from its original $7.99. However, the company was so concerned about potentially losing subscribers over the $1 per month increase that it let existing members keep their prices for two years.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO