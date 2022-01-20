ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Simon Benoit: Clears COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Benoit exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and returned to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Bucks' Grayson Allen ejected for dangerous foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Tampa Bay
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
CBS Sports

Gary Payton II is here to stay: How the Golden State Warriors found a gem and Little Gary finally found a home

Among Adam DeSautels' responsibilities as an assistant coach at Westwind Preparatory Academy in Phoenix was helping players find spots at the next level. In September 2011, that meant posting on Blogspot, where he published scouting reports, one of which included a proclamation: DeSautels would be surprised if this particular Westwind player was not named an all-league defensive player at least once in his collegiate career.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars take a new name at No. 1, Jets land arguably the draft's two best prospects

Throughout the process, I have vocalized (via the Pick Six podcast) my belief that the 2022 NFL Draft class lacks the blue-chip talent that fans have seen atop the draft over the years. Yet, it feels as though the draft community, myself included, has generally made mock draft selections from the same pool of players. In an effort to provide an alternative look to how the draft could play out in April, I decided to mix it up this week and that starts with the No. 1 overall selection.
NFL
Modesto Bee

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton issues own medical update after clearing COVID-19 protocols

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton issued his own medical update Friday when he took to social media to announce he had cleared NBA health and safety protocols. Haliburton made the announcement on Twitter, citing unnamed sources. “Tyrese Haliburton has cleared health and safety protocols, sources tell me,” Haliburton tweeted. A...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy