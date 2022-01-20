Ducks' Simon Benoit: Clears COVID-19 protocols

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
Among Adam DeSautels' responsibilities as an assistant coach at Westwind Preparatory Academy in Phoenix was helping players find spots at the next level. In September 2011, that meant posting on Blogspot, where he published scouting reports, one of which included a proclamation: DeSautels would be surprised if this particular Westwind player was not named an all-league defensive player at least once in his collegiate career.
The Boston Bruins weren’t happy about the hit form Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway that injured Brad Marchand. Bruce Cassidy called it “cheap” and David Pastrnak said he thought it was “dirty.”
It remains to be seen if Raiders owner Mark Davis can lure Jim Harbaugh out of Michigan to return to the organization where he began his NFL coaching career, but if he does, league sources said several current NFL coaches would have their eye on the opening in Ann Arbor.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
This is the article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM morning...
Throughout the process, I have vocalized (via the Pick Six podcast) my belief that the 2022 NFL Draft class lacks the blue-chip talent that fans have seen atop the draft over the years. Yet, it feels as though the draft community, myself included, has generally made mock draft selections from the same pool of players. In an effort to provide an alternative look to how the draft could play out in April, I decided to mix it up this week and that starts with the No. 1 overall selection.
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton issued his own medical update Friday when he took to social media to announce he had cleared NBA health and safety protocols. Haliburton made the announcement on Twitter, citing unnamed sources. “Tyrese Haliburton has cleared health and safety protocols, sources tell me,” Haliburton tweeted. A...
