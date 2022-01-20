ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Waiting on PCR results

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Miller submitted a positive COVID-19 rapid test Friday morning, so the Canucks...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
canucksarmy.com

Spencer Martin likely starter vs Florida as Canucks place Thatcher Demko and J.T. Miller into COVID protocol

The Vancouver Canucks have placed goaltender Thatcher Demko and forward J.T. Miller into COVID protocol, the club announced late Thursday evening. As you read in our “scenes from Canucks practice” article from earlier Thursday, neither Demko nor Miller were on the ice at practice, as both players took antigen rapid tests Thursday morning that both came back positive.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Yardbarker

Canucks’ News & Rumors: Miller, Demko, Rutherford & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks‘ News & Rumors, the Canucks had a Thursday packed with news. J.T. Miller is involved in trade rumors, while the forward and Thatcher Demko have been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Additionally, the organization continues to add to its front office.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 3 - Miller's value to the Canucks vs his trade value

Mike and Jason discuss JT Miller's trade value with Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet. Also, a full fleet of AUA's and WWL's. Mike and Jason discuss the direction Jim Rutherford has been taking since being hired by the Vancouver Canucks. They are also asked by the listeners whether they'd drather trade JT Miller or Brock Boeser. Steven Ruiz joins the show to talk NFL Divisional Round.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Demko, Miller enter COVID protocol as Canucks finally return home

VANCOUVER -- December 14 was both the last time the Vancouver Canucks played a home game and the first time they put players into COVID-19 protocol with the Omicron variant. A few things have transpired since then. As the Canucks practised Thursday for Friday’s home game against the Florida Panthers,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Panthers
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Logs painful assist

Compher had an assist, one shot on net and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings. One of Compher's blocked shots led to Colorado's third goal. Just as a Los Angeles power play was ending, Compher blocked a slapshot, which sent him to the ice in pain. The carom went to Logan O'Connor, who forwarded the puck to Nicolas Aube-Kubel as the forward left the penalty box, and he slipped a wrister past Jonathan Quick on a breakaway. It was the second straight game with a helper for Compher, who stayed in the game following the block.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canucks' Demko, Miller test positive on COVID-19 rapid test

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks could be without two of their brightest stars Friday as COVID-19 continues to ripple through the locker room. Goalie Thatcher Demko and forward J.T. Miller both tested positive for the virus via rapid tests on Thursday and were held out of practice as the team awaits the results of further testing.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Stays hot in LA

MacKinnon distributed two assists in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Thursday. MacKinnon has just not stopped scoring, period. In 20 games since Dec. 1 against Toronto, the offensive juggernaut has eight goals and 24 assists under his belt. He's done this every year since he came up in 2013 though, so it is tough to be that surprised by the 26-year-old at this point, even with his 42 points in 28 games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy