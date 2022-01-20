Canucks' J.T. Miller: Waiting on PCR results

Compher had an assist, one shot on net and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings. One of Compher's blocked shots led to Colorado's third goal. Just as a Los Angeles power play was ending, Compher blocked a slapshot, which sent him to the ice in pain. The carom went to Logan O'Connor, who forwarded the puck to Nicolas Aube-Kubel as the forward left the penalty box, and he slipped a wrister past Jonathan Quick on a breakaway. It was the second straight game with a helper for Compher, who stayed in the game following the block.
