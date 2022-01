Daccord allowed five goals on 31 shots in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Blues. The Kraken's offense had nothing in the second half of a back-to-back, while the Blues were able to score in four different ways on Daccord. He allowed a shorthanded goal and a power-play tally in the first period before yielding two even-strength markers and a penalty shot goal in the third. Daccord has allowed 16 goals with a 0-3-0 record in four appearances this season. The 25-year-old will likely stay on the roster as backup to Philipp Grubauer until Chris Driedger clears the COVID-19 protocols.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO